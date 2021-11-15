GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder’s Royal Arch Trail reopens after maintenance work

The Royal Arch Trail. (Boulder’s Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) Department / Courtesy photo)
Boulder’s Royal Arch Trail is now open after being closed for more than six months due to maintenance and trail work.

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks conducted extensive reconstruction along 1,000 feet of the trail to realign it from more sensitive wildlife and plant habitats, according to a city news release.

Trail staff rebuilt stone staircases, installed a new bridge and widened some sections of the path. That was necessary since erosion and sustained visitor use caused the areas to erode and narrow, the release states.

Although OSMP completed significant work along the trail, it intends to conduct additional maintenance in 2022 that will require further trail closures.

