CU Boulder’s annual Conference on World Affairs set for April 6-9

University of Colorado Boulder’s Conference on World Affairs will be from April 6-9 on campus and will require all speakers and attendees to have received the coronavirus vaccine, according to conference officials.

The 2022 Conference on World Affairs is still being planned, said spokesperson Erin Rain, but speakers confirmed so far include Crystal Echo Hawk, president of Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma; Nadine Strossen, former executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union; CNBC correspondent Carl Quintanilla; and Ross Wilson, U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan.

The four-day conference will feature approximately 80 speakers and include themes such as racism in the U.S., regenerative agriculture, art as activism, leadership and entrepreneurship.

CWA will again include a weekend day and is on a slightly shorter schedule — four days instead of five — to expand accessibility to attendees and speakers, Rain said.

“We got some feedback from speakers that if it was a shorter event they would be able to come for the whole time, and we really want that CWA tradition of speakers being able to come for the whole week and be on a few panels,” she said.

Many events will be livestreamed, including keynote addresses and events at the University Memorial Center and Macky Auditorium.

“We’re really excited for the community to return and for students who planned virtual events but didn’t get to experience it in-person, for them to meet speakers and have that CWA experience that is so unique to campus,” Rain said.

More details about the upcoming conference will be announced in early 2022, Rain said.