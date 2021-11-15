Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Nov. 15, 2021

Boulder County Public Health reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday. Shawn Hollister, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson, said both people were in their 80s. The first person was vaccinated. They were not a resident of a long-term care facility. The second person was unvaccinated and was not a resident of a long-term care facility.
New cases: 296
Total cases: 33,307
Daily hospitalizations: 98
Daily discharges: 12
Total deaths: 296
New deaths: 2
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 275.9
7-day percent positivity for diagnostic tests as of Nov. 5: 6.5%
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays
Vaccination data
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received only one dose of the two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccines: 8%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received a full course of a vaccine, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine: 79%
- Percent of vaccine-eligible residents who have received at least one vaccine dose: 86%
Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Nov. 8, 2021
- Boulder: 23%
- Longmont: 43%
- Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 15%
- Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 19%
*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23
Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality
- Boulder: 10,491.9
- Erie: 8,447.5
- Lafayette: 9,095.4
- Longmont: 11,976.6
- Louisville: 8,435.1
- Lyons: 6,448.5
- Nederland: 4,155.8
- Superior: 6,124.8
- Unincorporated Boulder County: 7,349.7
Case data by racial demographic
- White
- Cases: 66.5%
- Hospitalizations: 59.1%
- Deaths: 74.6%
- Latino
- Cases: 28.3%
- Hospitalizations: 34.3%
- Deaths: 18.4%
- Black
- Cases: 1.2%
- Hospitalizations: 1.5%
- Deaths: 1.1%
- All other non-Latino and non-Black races
- Cases: 4%
- Hospitalizations: 5.1%
- Deaths: 5.9%
* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 789,430
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 8,943
- Total deaths among cases: 8,701
- Total hospitalizations: 44,863
- Total tested: 4,019,918
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday: 3,970,559
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday: 3,606,376
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 66
- Total staff quarantines: 7
- Total student quarantines: 70
BVSD elementary schools
- Alicia Sanchez: 6 active cases; 1 student quarantined
- Aspen Creek PK-8: 1 active case
- Bear Creek: 3 active cases
- Coal Creek: 1 active case
- Columbine: 1 active case
- Creekside: 1 active case
- Douglass: 2 active cases; 9 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Eisenhower: 1 active case
- Eldorado PK-8: 1 active case; 12 students quarantined
- Emerald: 2 active cases `
- Fireside: 1 active case
- Horizons K-8: 1 active case
- Meadowlark School: 1 active case
- Mesa: 1 active case
- Pioneer: 3 active cases; 13 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Superior: 1 active case
- University Hill: 3 active cases; 16 students quarantined
- Whittier: 1 active case
BVSD middle schools
- Angevine: 3 active cases
- Broomfield Heights: 2 active cases
- Casey: 1 active case
- Centennial: 4 active cases
- Louisville: 1 active case
- Nevin Platt: 2 active cases
- Southern Hills: 3 active cases
- Summit: 3 active cases
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 2 active cases
- Broomfield: 3 active cases; 5 students quarantined
- Centaurus: 1 active case
- Fairview: 2 active cases; 2 students and 4 staff members quarantined
- Monarch: 2 active cases
BVSD other departments
- Boulder Community School of Integrated Studies: 2 active cases
- Community Montessori: 1 active case; 21 students quarantined
- Peak to Peak: 2 active cases
- Transportation: 1 active case
St. Vrain Valley School District active cases
- Total active student cases: 119
- Total active staff cases: 21
- Total staff quarantines: 3
- Total student quarantines: 578
SVVSD elementary schools
- Alpine: 3 active student cases; 11 students quarantined
- Black Rock: 3 active student cases; 9 students quarantined
- Blue Mountain: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Burlington: 7 students quarantined
- Centennial: 1 active staff member case; 1 student quarantined
- Central: 1 student quarantined
- Columbine: 7 students quarantined
- Eagle Crest: 1 active student case; 7 students quarantined
- Erie: 4 active student cases; 22 students quarantined; 15 students quarantined
- Fall River: 3 active student cases and 3 active staff member cases; 20 students quarantined
- Grand View: 3 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Hygiene: 7 students quarantined
- Legacy: 1 active student cases; 11 students quarantined
- Longmont Estates: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 36 students quarantined
- Lyons: 3 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 5 students quarantined
- Mead: 7 active student cases; 14 students quarantined
- Mountain View: 5 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 6 students quarantined
- Niwot: 7 active student cases
- Prairie Ridge: 4 active student cases; 29 students quarantined
- Red Hawk: 4 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 8 students quarantined
- Rocky Mountain: 24 students quarantined
- Sanborn: 2 active student cases; 11 students quarantined
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 7 active student case; 66 students quarantined and 1 staff member quarantined
- Thunder Valley PK-8: 1 active student case; 9 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Timberline PK-8: 1 active student case and 3 active staff member cases; 36 students quarantined
SVVSD middle schools
- Altona: 5 active student cases; 15 students quarantined
- Coal Ridge: 3 active student cases; 22 students quarantined
- Erie: 4 active student cases; 15 students quarantined
- Longs Peak: 2 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 12 students quarantined
- Lyons Middle School/Senior High School: 1 active student case; 2 students quarantined
- Mead: 2 active student cases; 9 students quarantined
- Sunset: 1 active student case; 3 students quarantined
- Trail Ridge: 9 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 21 students quarantined
- Westview: 2 active student cases; 6 students quarantined
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 1 active student case and 1 active staff member case; 34 students quarantined
- Frederick: 3 active student cases; 8 students quarantined and 1 staff member quarantined
- Longmont: 3 active student cases; 7 students quarantined
- Mead: 5 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 32 students quarantined
- New Meridian: 2 active student cases; 3 students quarantined
- Niwot: 1 active staff member case
- Silver Creek: 4 active student cases and 1 active staff member case; 12 students quarantined
- Skyline: 5 active student cases; 9 students quarantined
SVVSD other departments
- Central Administration: 4 active staff member cases
- Launched Virtual Academy: 2 active student cases
- Main Street School: 2 active student cases; 1 student quarantined
- Spark Discovery Preschool: 9 students quarantined