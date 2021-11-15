GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Get up early Friday to see the longest lunar…

Things To Do
Outdoors

Get up early Friday to see the longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years

Six-hour partial eclipse will commence shortly before midnight Thursday, concludes Friday at 5 a.m.

A partial lunar eclipse in the wee hours of next Friday will appear something like this lunar eclipse last May, although that one was a full eclipse. At maximum eclipse Friday, which will occur at 2:02 a.m., only 3% of the moon will be illuminated.
A partial lunar eclipse in the wee hours of next Friday will appear something like this lunar eclipse last May, although that one was a full eclipse. At maximum eclipse Friday, which will occur at 2:02 a.m., only 3% of the moon will be illuminated.
By | jmeyer@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A near-total lunar eclipse is coming in the wee hours of next Friday, one that astronomers say will be the longest in duration in 581 years.

At its maximum, which will occur in Denver at 2:02 a.m., only 3% of the moon will be illuminated according to timeanddate.com, a website that tracks movements of the sun and the moon. The moon will begin to pass into earth’s penumbra (half shadow) at 11:02 p.m. Thursday and the partial eclipse will begin at 12:18 a.m. on Friday. The partial eclipse will end at 3:47 a.m., and the penumbral eclipse will end at 5:03 a.m.

The moon will be full and will appear in the southern and western sky across those hours.

The reason the event will last so long — just over six hours — is because the moon is near apogee, which is its farthest point from earth. It’s the opposite of perigee (closest to earth), which is what gives us so-called “super moons.”

During this year’s super moon in May, for example, the moon was 222,000 miles away. That event coincided with a total lunar eclipse over the western horizon shortly before sunrise on May 26. During this eclipse the moon will be more than 252,000 miles away.

“The farther away the moon is, the slower it travels along its orbit, which means it takes longer to pass through earth’s shadow,” according to a post on timeanddate.com. The next one this long will occur in the year 2669.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoors news sent straight to your inbox.

Author

John Meyer | Olympics/Skiing/Rapids reporter

The Post's ski and Olympics writer, Meyer covered his 12th Games last summer in Rio de Janeiro. He has covered five World Alpine Ski Championships and more than 100 World Cup ski events. He is a member of the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Colorado Running Hall of Fame. He regularly covers running and the Colorado Rapids.

More in Outdoors

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. ARVADA WINDOW BLINDS

    Arvada, a community located in Colorado USA, is a city not like others as it lies closely to metropolitan Denver...
  2. The Finest Personalized Headstones In Wyoming

    Landmark Monuments is a full-service monument company in Cheyenne, creating some of the finest personalized headstones, custom monuments and benches...
  3. End-Of-Year Tax Plans

    What are your end-of-year tax plans? There is still time to review your tax situation and make changes that may...
  4. Four Important Things About Funerals

    Many people choose to pre-plan their own funeral arrangements. Four important things about funerals to consider are: You can choose...
  5. The Most Convenient Location In Boulder

    Here’s an apartment community with the most convenient location in Boulder—and great amenities, too! Its low-density cluster layout on seven...