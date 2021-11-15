Pac-12 announces football players of the week

OFFENSE: Rachaad White, RS Sr., RB, Arizona State (Kansas City, MO)Second player to win this award back-to-back this season, with Utah’s Cameron Rising taking it home in Week Six and Seven. It’s the first time a Sun Devil has captured this honor in consecutive weeks.Willed his team to a 35-30 road victory over Washington in the pouring rain. With the Sun Devils trailing 24-14 in the fourth quarter, White and the Sun Devil offensive line took over. By the time they were done, ASU had a 35-24 lead, completely dominating the line of scrimmage down the stretch.White rushed for 184 yards on 32 carries, scoring a pair of touchdowns. He also added five catches for 53 yards as the leading receiver for the Sun Devils. Accounted for 237 of ASU’s 376 total yards of offense (63%). Has recorded 100 all-purpose yards in nine of his 13 career games as a Sun Devil and eclipsed the 200-yard all-purpose mark for the second-straight game.It is his fourth 100-yard rushing game of his career, with two coming in the last two games. He has combined to rush for 386 yards in the past two games. That’s the most in a two-game span since Eno Benjamin had 432 over two games against Oregon State and Colorado in 2018. His 184 rushing yards are the seventh-best ever by a Sun Devil back in a road Pac-12 game.He now has 14 rushing touchdowns this season, moving him into a tie for 8th in ASU single season history. White has multiple touchdowns in eight of his 13 games played at Arizona State and at least one touchdown in 11 games.He came through clutch in the biggest moments, recording all three of ASU’s third-down conversions in the game, all three of which were in the fourth quarter. He also recorded both of ASU’s fourth-down conversions in the game, which also both came in the fourth quarter.ASU has rushed for at least 100 yards as a team in 14 straight games. It is the longest streak of rushing for over 100 yards as a team since the last 10 games of 1995 and the first 11 of 1996 – a 21-game stretch over two seasons. The Sun Devils carried the ball 57 times, the most rushing attempts since running 59 times in a 31-28 victory over UCLA on Nov. 10, 2018. On a game-clinching 20-play, 81-yard go-ahead drive, 19 of the plays were rushing, with the offensive line taking over late. ASU’s 44 rushing touchdowns over its last 13 games are the most in the FBS over a 13-game span.Also nominated: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA; Chance Nolan, QB, Oregon State; Anthony Brown, QB, Oregon; Cameron Rising, QB, Utah

DEFENSE & DEFENSIVE LINE: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Soph., DE, Oregon (South Central Los Angeles, CA)Wins both awards in the same week for the second time this season, having also done it in Week Eight. The only other player to win both awards in the same week, since the Defensive Line award was created in 2019, was Utah’s Bradlee Anae. Anae collected both in Week Eight of the 2019 season.Paced Oregon’s defense in a 38-24 win over Washington State with six tackles (all solo) and two sacks. Multiple sacks in a game for the second time this season and fifth time in his career. At least one sack in a game for the 13th time in his career.Moved into a tie for 10th in program history with 18.0 career sacks. Now has 33.5 career tackles for loss, top five among Power 5 players since the start of the 2019 season.Also nominated for Defensive: Merlin Robertson, LB, Arizona State; Cole Bishop, Safety, Utah; Omar Speights, ILB, Oregon State; Stephan Blaylock, DB, UCLA; Jerry Roberts, LB, Arizona

Also nominated for Defensive Line: Tyler Johnson, DL, Arizona State; Junior Tafuna, DT, Utah; Odua Isibor, DL, UCLA; Keonte Schad, DL, Oregon State; Jalen Harris, DL, Arizona

SPECIAL TEAMS: Kyle Philips, RS Jr., WR/KR, UCLA (San Marcos, CA)Second time Philips has won this award this season, also capturing it in Week Four, becoming the only player this season to win it multiple times. Utah kicker Jadon Redding was the last to win it multiple times in the same season, taking it back-to-back in December of last season. The last UCLA player to have multiple Special Teams Player of the Week awards in the same season was Ishmael Adams in 2014.Totaled 192 all-purpose yards during the Bruin win over Colorado, including 93 yards on a couple of punt returns. Philips’ 82-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter completed a 37-0 scoring run to end the game and marked the second scoring return of his career (last in 2019 against Washington State). It was the third longest scoring return in UCLA history (longest was 96 yards by Craig Bragg in 2004 against USC).In addition, he had eight catches for 99 yards from his receiver spot against the Buffs to lift his career total to 151 receptions and elevate him into 7th on the all-time school list.Also nominated: Lucas Havrisik, K, Arizona; Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State; Eddie Czaplicki, P, Arizona State; Camden Lewis, K, Oregon

OFFENSIVE LINE: Dohnovan West, Jr., C, Arizona State (Mission Hills, CA)Second time West has achieved this honor, also doing it in December of 2020. Teammate LaDarius Henderson also won this award in Week Five of this season.Led the way for a dominant effort from the Arizona State offensive line in the 35-30 road victory over Washington. In extremely wet conditions, the offensive line needed to take over, and they did exactly that. West and company paved the way for 286 rushing yards, coming through in the biggest of moments. In the fourth quarter, the Sun Devils ran the ball all but two plays, on their way to scoring two touchdowns on back-to-back drives. West had a pancake and two knockdowns, while not allowing a sack.ASU has rushed for at least 100 yards as a team in 14 straight games. It is the longest streak of rushing for over 100 yards as a team since the last 10 games of 1995 and the first 11 of 1996 – a 21-game stretch over two seasons. The Sun Devils carried the ball 57 times, the most rushing attempts since running 59 times in a 31-28 victory over UCLA on Nov. 10, 2018.On a game-clinching 20-play, 81-yard go-ahead drive, 19 of the plays were rushing, with the offensive line willing the team to victory. ASU’s 44 rushing touchdowns over its last 13 games are the most in the FBS over a 13-game spanAlso nominated: Sataoa Laumea, RG, Utah; T.J. Bass, LT, Oregon; Marco Brewer, LG, Oregon State

FRESHMAN: Byron Cardwell, Fr., RB, Oregon (San Diego, CA)Fifth time an Oregon player has captured this award this season and fourth different player with the other three all being linebackers. The Ducks have won four of the last five Freshman of the Week awards. First offensive player to win this award for the Ducks since it was created prior to the 2019 season.Helped seal No. 3 Oregon’s 38-24 win over Washington State with a pair of long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter. Rushed nine times for 98 yards and two touchdowns, scoring on runs of 27 and 22 yards. Also had a 24-yard rush in the first quarter, giving him seven runs of 20-plus yards in the last three games.Averaged an impressive 10.9 yards per carry. Two yards shy of his second 100-yard rushing performance in the last three games. 280 rushing yards and three TD on 32 carries in the last three games, averaging 8.75 yards per rush.Also nominated: Cole Bishop, Safety, Utah; Eddie Czaplicki, P, Arizona State; Dorian Singer, WR, Arizona