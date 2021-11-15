Pac-12 announces men’s basketball players…

Pac-12 announces men’s basketball players of the week

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva (11/15/21)Johnny Juzang, UCLAJr., G, Tarzana, Calif.

• National Player of the Year candidate averaged Pac-12 opening-week high 22.0 points on 41 percent shooting (15-37) and 6.0 rebounds to lead No. 2 UCLA to 2-0 start.• Also went 11-of-12 at the foul line (92 percent).• Opened season with 19 points (6-13 FG) and four rebounds in just 24 minutes in 95-58 rout of CSU Bakersfield.• Led all players with 25 points, including 19 in the second half and overtime, and added eight rebounds to help Bruins come back to defeat then-No. 4 Villanova, 86-77.• Second career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor (2/15/21).

ALSO NOMINATED: Christian Koloko, Arizona; Andre Kelly, California; Evan Battey, Colorado; Will Richardson, Oregon; Warith Alatishe, Oregon State; Harrison Ingram, Stanford; Branden Carlson, Utah; Tyrell Roberts, Washington State.

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva (11/15/21)Harrison Ingram, STANFORDFr., F, Dallas, Texas

• Julius Erving Award candidate averaged 17.5 points on 50 percent shooting (12-24) along with 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists to lead Stanford in a split of its opening contests.• Posted game-high 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and seven rebounds in collegiate debut, a 62-50 victory over Tarleton State on Tuesday.• Led Cardinal with 19 points and three 3-pointers Friday at Santa Clara.• Fourth Stanford player to earn Pac-12 Freshman of the week (2019-20 – Tyrell Terry twice; 2020-21 – Michael O’Connell, Ziaire Williams).

ALSO NOMINATED: Sam Alajiki, California; K.J. Simpson, Colorado; Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State.

