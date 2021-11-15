Pac-12 announces volleyball players of the week

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Caite Baird, R-So., OH, Stanford (Indianapolis, Indiana)» 5.38 KPS, .411 PCT, 2.13 DPS, 5.6 PPS

Registered a career-high 26 kills on a career-best .543 hitting percentage, with six digs, one block and one assist against then-No. 13 Washington on Thursday.Followed up with a match-high 17 kills, 11 digs and two blocks in a four-set win over then-No. 21 Washington State on Saturday for her team-leading eighth double-double of the year.Second Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week selection this season (Oct. 18).Stanford’s 124th all-time Pac-12 Player of the Week, including Pac-12 Player of the Week (1986-2010) and Pac-12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week (2011-21) selections.ALSO NOMINATED: Dani Drews, UTAH; Emery Herman, ARIZ; Iman Isanovic, ASU; Brooke Nuneviller, ORE; Ella May Powell, WASH; Maya Tabron, COLO.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Marin Grote, Jr., MB, Washington (Burbank, California)» 3.17 KPS, .421 PCT, 1.33 BPS, 3.9 PPS

Posted 15 kills and six blocks against then-No. 20 Stanford in a four-set victory on Thursday, leading Washington to it first home-and-away season sweep of the Cardinal since 2005.Had two more blocks in a sweep at Cal, as UW held the Bears to a .099 attack percentage.Currently averaging 1.15 blocks per set in Pac-12 play, which ranks seventh in the Conference.Winners of 13 of its last 14, Washington is tied with UCLA for first place in the Pac-12 (13-3).Third career Pac-12 weekly honor, second this season (Defensive – Oct. 4) and Washington’s 84th all-time Player of the Week, including Pac-12 Player of the Week (1986-2010) and Pac-12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week (2011-21) selections.ALSO NOMINATED: Jamye Cox, ASU; Brynna DeLuzio, COLO; Zyonna Fellows, ARIZ; Georgia Murphy, ORE; Vanessa Ramirez, UTAH; Shannon Scully, UTAH; McKenna Vicini, STAN.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Geli Cyr, Fr., OH, Arizona State (Flower Mound, Texas)» 2.75 KPS, .269 PCT, 3.25 DPS, 3.4 PPS

Opened the weekend with a career-high 17 digs and 12 kills in victory over Colorado (3-1), helping ASU to a season sweep over the Buffs for the first time since 2011.Record a career-high four blocks, while also notching nine digs and 10 kills against Utah on Sunday.Has now reached double figures in kills eight times this season.First Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor and Arizona State’s seventh selection all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Emoni Bush, WASH; Jahara Campbell, COLO; Sami Francis, STAN; Puk Stubbe, ARIZ; Mia Tuaniga, USC.