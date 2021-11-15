Pac-12 announces women’s basketball players of the week

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Cate Reese, Sr., F, Arizona (Cypress, Texas)» 2 G, 17.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, .500 FG%, .500 3FG%

Averaged 17.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in wins over CSUN (87-44) and then-No. 6 Louisville (61-59).Dropped in 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting and had five rebounds to open the season at home against the Matadors.Scored a game-high 21 points on another 6-of-12 performance from the floor with five boards in Friday’s victory over the Cardinals at the Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational in Sioux Falls, S.D., Arizona’s first regular-season, nonconference win over a top-10 team since beating No. 8 Georgia, 70-49, on Nov. 30, 2002.Including Conference play and the postseason, the Wildcats are now 8-6 in their last 14 games against AP top-10 opponents over the past three seasons.Shot 50.0 percent from the floor (12-of-24), 50.0 percent from from deep (4-of-8) and 87.5 percent at the free throw line (7-of-8).Fourth career Pac-12 Player of the Week award (Dec. 9 and 30, 2019; Feb. 15, 2021) and Arizona’s 50th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Jayda Curry, CAL; Lexie Hull, STAN; Phillipina Kyei, ORE; Brynna Maxwell, UTAH; Quay Miller, COLO; Bella Murekatete, WSU; Jordan Sanders, USC; IImar’I Thomas, UCLA; Haley Van Dyke, WASH; Talia von Oelhoffen, OSU.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Jayda Curry, Fr., G, California (Corona, Calif.)» 2 G, 25.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.5 APG, .471 FG%, .556 3FG%

Averaged 25.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in victories against Sacramento State (90-71) and San Francisco (70-41).Scored a team-high 23 points and pulled down five rebounds in Tuesday’s season opener against the Hornets.Led all scorers with 27 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including an 11-of-13 effort at the line, in Saturday’s victory over the Dons at Chase Center in San Francisco.Shot 47.1 percent from the floor (16-of-34), 55.6 percent from from deep (5-of-9) and 86.7 percent at the free throw line (13-of-15).California’s 18th Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Jenna Johnson, UTAH; Phillipina Kyei, ORE; AJ Marotte, OSU; Rayah Marshall, USC; Tara Wallack, WSU; Kindyll Wetta, COLO.