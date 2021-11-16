Boulder’s latest greenhouse gas inventory shows emissions are down

Boulder has reduced its emissions by 22% since 2018, a reduction at least partially driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city last week released its annual greenhouse gas emissions inventory, conducted by Lotus Engineering and Sustainability LLC. The report is meant to measure the effectiveness of the city’s efforts and its progress toward its climate goals.

Emissions from on-road transportation, aviation and commercial and industrial electricity all showed substantial decreases, according to the report. Reductions in commercial electricity usage were greater than residential as people spent more time working from home and were advised against working from the office.

Reduced building and transportation emissions as well as a decline in enrollment at the University of Colorado Boulder and virtual classes all contributed to the city’s overall reduction in 2020.

However, the pandemic also led to an increase in emissions from residential electricity and natural gas consumption as well as waste-related emissions, the report states.

Still, overall, the report indicates Boulder is ahead of its emissions reduction goals. Between 2018 and 2019, for example, emissions were reduced by 13,817 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, while between 2019 and 2020 that reduction increased to 398,729 metric tons.

Because of the unusual circumstances that led to the significant jump, the city is unlikely to remain as far of ahead of its emission reductions goals as it currently is without taking other steps.

Moving forward, Boulder will need to reduce its emissions by approximately 5.83% per year to meet the 2030 goal of a 70% reduction in emissions and 5.88% per year to meet the 2035 goal of net-zero emissions, the report stated.

Although the reduction for 2020 was affected by the pandemic, the city has managed to continue reducing its emissions despite growth, a main takeaway for Lauren Tremblay, sustainability and data policy analyst with the city.

“It really conveys the decoupling of city growth and development from our emissions, which shows a positive trend,” she said.

Another change Tremblay highlighted was regarding travel emissions.

The city now differentiates and counts transboundary air and vehicle trips such as commuter trips into Boulder and Boulder-initiated trips out of the Denver International Airport, Boulder stated in a news release.

The city updated its analysis to use anonymized smartphone data to estimate the daily volume of vehicle traffic traveling within, into and out of the city based on origin and destination. In 2020, vehicle trips that crossed the city limits accounted for 43% of all transportation emissions, according to the city.

The report also highlights the importance of carbon sequestration through trees and urban forests, and Boulder is continuing to gather data on this locally, Tremblay said.

The inventory comes at an exciting time, given that Boulder City Council last month adopted more aggressive climate goals, Tremblay noted. The city now aims to reduce emissions by 70% by 2030 against a 2018 baseline; become a net-zero city by 2035; and become a carbon positive city by 2040.

Boulder’s previous targets were insufficient, Interim Climate Initiatives Director Jonathan Koehn told Boulder City Council in an Oct. 26 meeting. Further, consumption-based emissions — those created by the goods and services people consume — and those caused by land and ecosystem degradation have been significantly underrepresented.

In order to make meaningful change, new goals were necessary, the city’s climate staff said.

“There is no question that our approach has to be ambitious, but it also has to be deliverable, meaning our targets are one thing but implementation is yet another,” Koehn said in the meeting.

That entails finding doable opportunities to help the city achieve its goals, including through high-performance emissions-free buildings as well as through clean mobility and energy sources. Tremblay noted the city also is considering ways to leverage some of what it learned during the pandemic. For example, the transportation department is considering ideas including encouraging hybrid work environments.

Boulder City Council plans to talk about funding sources for its climate work in a December study session.

“The next decade is really going to require unprecedented changes to how our cities operate and what each of us can do,” Koehn said in the Oct. 26 meeting. “We know stabilizing climate change won’t be easy but we also know that implementing climate solutions will make our cities better.”

Visit bouldercolorado.gov/boulder-measures for more data on the city’s climate goals.