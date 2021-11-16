3 P.M. UPDATE: Kruger Rock Fire passes 115 acres burned, 11 percent contained

As of 3 p.m., the Kruger Rock Fire that started just before 7 a.m. this morning (Nov. 16) has consumed over 115-acres near Little Valley Road and Fish Creek Road just a few miles southeast of downtown Estes Park but is showing signs of slowing. It may be only temporary, but between 1:20 p.m. and 3 p.m. the fire only grew an additional 15 acres.

According the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the fire has grown to 115 acres with 11 percent containment and there are 150 personnel currently working the fire with more ordered.

This seems to be good news as the fire has only grown by 15 acres in the last 100 minutes, and increased from zero to 11 percent containment. The fire jumped from five to roughly 100 acres in the matter of five hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Estes Valley Fire Protection District was the first agency to respond to the fire and attempted to combat it until turning authority over the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) around 8 a.m.

There is an electrical line that runs through the area and high wind velocities may have caused damaged to the line that sparked the fire but the cause of the fire is still unknown.

“50 MPH winds aren’t helping,” said one Facebook user who posted a picture from just a few hundred yards from giant clouds of smoke billowing from the fire.

Currently, the LCSO has issued voluntary evacuation orders for residents and business occupants in the area of Hermit Park that is close Fish Creek Road, from just north of Scott Avenue to Little Valley Drive. Fire officials have issued voluntary evacuations along US36 from approx. mile marker 9, south to the Boulder County line, including Big Elk Meadows and Pinewood Springs.

US36 is currently closed from Mall Road in Estes Park to Apple Valley Road in Lyons.

There are currently mandatory evacuation orders in effect for Little Valley, Meadowdale and south to the Boulder County line, including Big Elk Meadows and Pinewood Springs west of US36, and a big chunk of Hermit Park that includes Bobcat Campground, Saddle Trail, Hermits Hollow Campground, the Hermit’s Cabin, the Cabin Loop, Kruger Rock Trail, the Kruger Rock Equestrian Campground, and the Homestead Meadows Trail.

Pole Hill Road to Panorama Peak area on the east side of US36 is also under mandatory evacuations.

“Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible,” the LCSO advises. “Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area. For updates, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless you are in danger.”

Public Affairs Specialist for the Forest Service, Reghan Cloudman has stated that due to the fire, the Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest has closed National Forest System lands south and east of town. The closure order and map are available on their website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/arp/alerts-notices/?aid=70327

Many people lost power in the area of the fire, many of whom have had it restored since. Currently, there still outages east of Fish Creek Road, from roughly Tyrolerne Lane south to Rockwood Lane, as far east as Kruger Rock, and as far south as Pierson Park.

It wasn’t long after evacuations started that the town and Northern Colorado branch of the American Red Cross took action, designating the Estes Park Event Center as a shelter for those evacuated.

Bill Howell is the Estes Park lead for Red Cross. He and other volunteers were able to get the Event Center set up to receive evacuees in under an hour of being notified.

“Pretty much everything is going OK right now, we have about 25 people here and the numbers fluxuate as people move in and out.” said Howell. “We’ve coordinated with the YMCA [of the Rockies] to provide free lodging and meals for people who are impacted by the fire, if it gets to that point.”

Howell said while many Red Cross volunteers from the NoCo chapter have been mobilized, most of the volunteers are members of the Estes Park community.

“Most of the volunteers that we have here now are from Estes Park,” Howell said. “This community comes together. I’ve lived in Estes Park since 2004 and this is probably one of the most giving communities I have ever been in. People come together when then need to, despite any differences, they help each other when needed.”

Howell and volunteers, including some from the Salvation Army, are preparing incase evacuees need to be lodged overnight and even have shelter available for pets and livestock.

“Right now I would say that we are an open door,” Howell said. “We have locations where they can shelter their animals if they want. If anybody has horses, the fairgrounds have offered stables. Whatever help the community needs, we’re going to make sure they get it. That is what we do.”

The LCSO says that small animals may be evacuated to the Larimer Humane Society, 3501 E. 71st Street, Loveland, and large animals to The Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland.

Owner of You Need Pie, Val Thompson was quick to respond when she heard of the fire and evacuations. She brought pies and coffee to the Event Center to comfort those forced to evacuate.

“The team at You Need Pie Diner is always ready to jump into action,” Thompson said. “Once we heard what was happening at about 8 a.m. this morning , we were happy to donate pies and coffee for evacuees in an effort to try to help make their stressful situation just a little better. This is a great community to be a part of, and we, along with many others I’m sure, were happy to donate lunches to firefighters so they can grab something quickly while on the front lines. We are so grateful for their hard work, it’s the least we could do.”

Owner of the Reel Mountain and Historic Park Theatres, Jenna MacGregor is offering free movies, popcorn, and drinks to those impacted and those responding.

“Free Fire ticket and fire popcorn and soda reinstated at the Reel Mountain and Historic Park for any evacuee or first responder,” MacGregor wrote on Facebook. “Anything we can do to get their mind off of the fire we will gladly provide them a movie soda and popcorn! Everyone stay safe! Cafe [is] closed so the only meal I have is popcorn.”

Co-Owner of Vert Coworking (1230 Big Thompson Avenue), Alix LaSalle has opened her doors to those in need of a place to work while being evacuated.

“We have high speed internet, places to relax, coffee, bathrooms and some showers if people need a place to work/stage during their evacuation,” said LaSalle. “We are normally open until 5 p.m., but are happy to remain open this evening if there is a need.”

A red flag warning went into effect for a significant portion of the Front Range at 10 a.m., lasting until 5 p.m. The area where the fire is burning is not covered by that warning. The National Weather Service in Boulder says winds in the area of Kruger Mountain are gusting 25 mph to 30 mph with humidity of 25 percent to 30 percent, and the National Weather Service predicts winds will strengthen in the afternoon.

“The emotions from the previous fire evacuation in 2020 are still fresh in our minds and hearts,” said Estes Park Mayor Wendy Koenig, who spent most of the morning at the Event Center helping shelter evacuees. “You are all part of our Estes Valley community. We are here to support you.”

The most up-to-date information can be found at www.larimer.org/kruger-rock-fire.

The video below shows a roughly 30-minute time lapse of the Kruger Rock Fire, produced by Good Bull Outdoors and posted to their Facebook page.

Resources for the Kruger Rock Fire

Information and Resources:

Larimer County Sheriff is the agency in charge of this fire.

Larimer County/Sheriff’s Joint Information Center is open. Call 970-980-2500 for the most up-to-date information.

Fire web page: https://www.larimer.org/kruger-rock-fire

Twitter https://twitter.com/LarimerSheriff

Facebook www.facebook.com/LarimerSheriff

Evacuation Information:

www.nocoalert.org

Map: https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1LZ4lxWoZRVCYIzOvN2O9HoXidcmZJVvz&usp=sharing

For evacuation updates, text the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone

Boulder County updates and alert subscriptions https://www.boulderoem.com/emergency-status/

Red Cross is operating an evacuation resource center at 1125 Rooftop Way – at the Town’s Event Center.

YMCA is offering lodging/food to evacuees – call 970-586-3341. Small pets welcome.

Small animals may be evacuated to the Larimer Humane Society, 3501 E. 71st Street, Loveland & large animals to The Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland. Visit www.larimer.org/kruger-rock-fire for more info.

Estes Park Power and Communications Outages:

Power outage map: https://arcg.is/9q5Pz

Visitor Information from Visit Estes Park:

Highways: