Meet the fleet: Boulder debuts winners of snowplow naming contest

Snow, I am your plower.

Darth Blader, Super Scooper and Happy Tracks were among the ten winning names chosen for Boulder’s snow plow fleet by local students.

Snowie, Snow Gobbler, Mighty One, Frosting, Plowzer, Plower Power and Ice Blade were the other names selected following a contest held for Boulder K-5 students, according to a release.

The winning students will get a magnet with the name they chose as well as a photo with the snowplow they helped christen.

While Boulder has yet to see measurable snowfall this season, residents will be able to track the individual snowplows as they complete their routes on a real-time map launching this winter.