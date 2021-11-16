More than 100 Boulder County workers have been granted COVID-19 vaccine exemptions

Since Boulder County began a coronavirus vaccine mandate in late September, a total 118 employees have applied for either a medical or religious exemption from the vaccine and all but four workers have been approved.

The Boulder County Board of Commissioners adopted the COVID-19 vaccine mandate Sept. 28, said Boulder County Administrator Jana Petersen. Workers face termination if they are not fully vaccinated or if they have not requested religious or medical exemption by Dec. 1.

Petersen said Boulder County Public Health, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and Boulder County District Attorney’s Office implemented their own COVID-19 vaccine mandates before the mandate passed by the county commissioners.

There are 2,100 employees who are required to comply with this mandate, she said.

Petersen said 94 of the 114 employees approved were granted religious exemptions.

“We had a form for people to fill out that asked people about their beliefs,” she said. “They were reviewed by the county attorney and (human relations) to make sure we were compliant with the law.”

Before the COVID-19 vaccine, the county already offered what it calls medical or religious “accommodations.” Petersen said medical accommodations are commonly requested for temporary ailments. The county receives an average of 45 accommodation requests per year excluding the requests this year for the COVID-19 vaccine, she said.

“Our most common (reason) is something like an orthopedic surgery,” she said. “Most commonly it’s temporary. It could be someone who was told they cannot drive and driving is required for their job or someone who is pregnant and needed an accommodation.”

In order for someone to be approved for a medical accommodation, they must provide written documentation signed by a licensed medical provider.

The religious accommodation request form asks employees to identity their “sincerely held religious belief, practice or observance” that prevents them from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. They are also asked whether they have received any other vaccines in the past and why their religion did not prohibit those vaccines if they received them.

Julia Larsen, human resources director for Boulder County, said religious accommodations have been requested in the past. An example of religious accommodation would be if an employee’s religion requires them to pray throughout the work day, she said.

The four employees who were not approved for accommodations applied for religious reasons, Larsen said. She was unable to say why they were not approved.

“There is no blanket reason a county denies an accommodation,” she said.

Larsen said she is not aware of any Boulder County employees quitting because of the vaccine mandate or because of the accommodation requests that have been granted.

She added that some workers have asked human relations whether they could receive an accommodation which would allow them to not be required to work next to an employee who is unvaccinated.

That accommodation has not been granted.

“We are implementing measures to keep the workplace safe,” Larsen said. “The employee that is accommodated is required to be masked at all times and is required to be tested regularly.”