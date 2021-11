It’s official: Boulder has a new City Council.

Incumbent Mark Wallach and new members Matt Benjamin, Lauren Folkerts, Nicole Speer and Tara Winer were sworn in during a ceremony on Tuesday at the Boulder Municipal Building. The meeting was continued until this evening, when the new City Council will meet for the first time.

Wallach, Benjamin, Folkerts and Speer will serve four-year terms. Winer will serve a two-year term.

This is a developing story.