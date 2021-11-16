GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

New company curates experiences in Boulder

Business

New company curates experiences in Boulder

A new Boulder company attempts to curate Boulder experiences for people visiting or wanting a night on the town.

Linda Polanowski, left, and Kayla Carter are founders of Memorable Escapes. (Memorable Escapes/Courtesy photo)

Memorable Escapes LLC officially began its operations last week with a ribbon cutting on the Pearl Street Mall. The company, created by Linda Polanowski and Kayla Carter, creates what it calls “unforgettable” local experiences in Boulder. Experiences might be just for fun, for a romantic night or weekend, or a relaxing getaway, according to information provided in a press statement. Each event is curated to include elements that would appeal to the customer, whether that’s spa services, dining, luxury overnight accommodations or other activities.

“While emerging from the pandemic, the founders … saw the need for friends and families to reconnect and enjoy special times together, more than ever. With the amount of stress, anxiety, and uncertainty in the world, they wanted to make moments of connection and joy easy and accessible. They began researching and discovering ‘local gem’ businesses in Boulder and partnering with them to create amazing packages and, hopefully, memorable experiences. They handle the details, and clients can simply enjoy escaping,” according to the press statement.

The company can be found at Memorable-Escapes.com.

