CU Buffs volleyball preview: No. 19 Stanford

No. 19 Stanford Cardinal at CU Buffs volleyball

GAME TIME: Thursday, 7 p.m., CU Events Center.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Mountain.

RECORDS: Stanford 14-10, 9-7 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 14-11, 5-11.

LEADERS: Stanford — OH Caitie Baird, So., 4.13 kills per set, 23 aces; S Kami Miner, Fr., 11.27 assists per set; L Elena Oglivie, So., 4.39 digs per set; MB McKenna Vicini, So., 1.34 blocks per set. Colorado — OH Maya Tabron, So., 3.80 kills per set; S Jenna Ewert, Sr., 9.84 assists per set; S/L Brynna DeLuzio, R-Sr., 4.85 digs per set; MB Meegan Hart, R-Sr., 1.10 blocks per set; DS/L Savannah Perry, Jr., 24 aces.

NOTES: CU’s losses last week at Arizona State and Arizona likely pushed the Buffs out of NCAA Tournament contention, as the current three-game losing streak overall has pushed CU’s RPI mark down to No. 72…Stanford has lost its past three road games…CU has lost nine consecutive games against Stanford and is just 1-23 all-time against the Cardinal. That includes a three-set loss at Stanford on Oct. 17…The Buffs won their first match against a ranked foe this season, defeating then-No. 15 Utah at home on Sept. 24, but has lost all five matches against ranked teams since…Niwot graduate Mackenzie Fidelak is a senior reserve for the Cardinal…This is the first of three consecutive home games — the final home games of the regular season — for the Buffs. The homestand continues on Sunday against Cal.