GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Buffs volleyball preview: No. 19 Stanford

SportsCollege Sports

CU Buffs volleyball preview: No. 19 Stanford

Buffs seek upset to end three-game losing streak

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

No. 19 Stanford Cardinal at CU Buffs volleyball

GAME TIME: Thursday, 7 p.m., CU Events Center.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Mountain.

RECORDS: Stanford 14-10, 9-7 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 14-11, 5-11.

LEADERS: Stanford — OH Caitie Baird, So., 4.13 kills per set, 23 aces; S Kami Miner, Fr., 11.27 assists per set; L Elena Oglivie, So., 4.39 digs per set; MB McKenna Vicini, So., 1.34 blocks per set.  Colorado — OH Maya Tabron, So., 3.80 kills per set; S Jenna Ewert, Sr., 9.84 assists per set; S/L Brynna DeLuzio, R-Sr., 4.85 digs per set; MB Meegan Hart, R-Sr., 1.10 blocks per set; DS/L Savannah Perry, Jr., 24 aces.

NOTES: CU’s losses last week at Arizona State and Arizona likely pushed the Buffs out of NCAA Tournament contention, as the current three-game losing streak overall has pushed CU’s RPI mark down to No. 72…Stanford has lost its past three road games…CU has lost nine consecutive games against Stanford and is just 1-23 all-time against the Cardinal. That includes a three-set loss at Stanford on Oct. 17…The Buffs won their first match against a ranked foe this season, defeating then-No. 15 Utah at home on Sept. 24, but has lost all five matches against ranked teams since…Niwot graduate Mackenzie Fidelak is a senior reserve for the Cardinal…This is the first of three consecutive home games — the final home games of the regular season — for the Buffs. The homestand continues on Sunday against Cal.

More in Latest Headlines

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Miracle Method Updates Your Home For Less

    Do your countertops and ceramic tile look like it’s still 1980? Miracle Method updates your home for less! Refinishing with...
  2. Sparkling Wines For The Holidays

    Celebrate the holidays with the best in libations from Wyatt’s Wet Goods. Wyatt’s has an excellent selection of sparkling wines...
  3. Locally Owned Loveland Funeral Home

    What does a funeral cost? Viegut Funeral Home takes the mystery out of your decision making, because the costs of...
  4. Make a move in 2022 To The Shores

    Make a move in 2022! The Shores at McIntosh Lake is an exceptional gated community in Longmont, at the doorstep...
  5. Try Hot Stone Massage

    Do you need some stress relief? Experience the warmth of hot stone massage! A hot stone session can improve muscle...