Boulder Arts Commission accepting applications for 2022 grant funding

Applications are open for Boulder Arts Commission’s 2022 grant funding.

A total of $925,000 is available to be distributed for efforts including community projects, arts education, operating support for organizations, professional development scholarships and venue rental assistance, according to a news release from Boulder.

Application deadlines are on a rolling calendar. The first deadline is in January, the news release said.

Anyone interested in applying can visit the grants application portal and create an account. Review the entire application and submit all required materials by midnight on the due date.

Boulder Arts Commission will host two Zoom information sessions about the grants before the deadline. The first one will be at noon Dec. 8. The second will at 4 p.m. Jan. 13. People can register for either virtual session by emailing clickl@boulderlibrary.org.

Anyone with questions regarding the grant process or applications can contact Arts Grants Program Manager Lauren Click at clickl@boulderlibrary.org.