Boulder County’s Eldora ski area to open Friday despite limited snowfall

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Despite limited snowfall so far this season, Eldora will open for alpine skiing and riding Friday with one lift and one run open.

Eldora officials in an email said the Alpenglow high-speed six-person chair would be operational and one intermediate run, Hornblower trail to International trail, would be open.

No beginner terrain or freestyle park terrain will be available on opening day or weekend, but operations crews will be working to open more of the mountain as weather permits.

“While natural snowfall has been light and our initial terrain offerings are quite limited, we’re thrilled to open for another great season of skiing and riding, and to provide our loyal guests with an opportunity to spend time outdoors in this beautiful place, doing what they love with friends and family,” Brent Tregaskis, Eldora’s president and general manager, said in a statement.

Masks are not required outdoors, but are required indoors as part of Boulder County’s mask policy.

With limited terrain, visitors are warned to expect busy slopes. Weekend and holiday parking is also expected to be limited, and single-occupancy vehicles will be charged a $10 fee at those times.

