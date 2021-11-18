Boulder to open new Anemone Loop Trail on Friday

Beginning Friday, Boulder will open its new Anemone Loop Trail on weekday evenings and weekends.

Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks began construction of the 3-mile trail in May 2020 and expects to complete work in early 2022, assuming weather is favorable.

According to a city news release, the project included building an “approach trail” leading to a 2.2-mile loop and two short trails with scenic viewpoints; constructing 416 stone steps and 1,200 square feet of rock retaining walls; and using a helicopter to haul more than 85 tons of rock and building materials to the trail site.

The trail will remain closed from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday as the project continues. It will be open after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and all day on Saturday and Sunday.

Visit OSMPTrails.org to view the new trail, which can be accessed from the Centennial or The Peoples’ Crossing trailheads.