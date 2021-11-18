Colorado volleyball drops home match to Stanford

The Stanford Cardinal completed a season sweep of the Colorado volleyball team on Thursday night at the CU Events Center, outlasting a rally from the Buffs to win, 3-1.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21 as Stanford had 11 blocks in a tight defensive battle.

The Buffaloes (14-12, 5-12 Pac-12) lost to the 19th-ranked Cardinals (15-10, 10-7 Pac-12) for the second time this season after getting outhit .305 to .204 in a match with 19 total blocks between the two teams.

“It was a well-played match,” Colorado head coach Jesse Mahoney said. “Stanford’s obviously very good, very physical. I was really proud of the way we played and the way we fought. I think if we hold on to win that first set, it looks like a little bit of a different match.

“For the rest of the season and as we go into the spring and next season, I think we’re pretty good team in system. We’ve got to find a way to be a little bit better out of system.”

Maya Tabron led the team in kills with 18 to go along with her eight digs. Alexia Kuehl joined Tabron as the only Buffs with double-digit kills as she had 10 in the match hitting .412.

Jahara Campbell and Meegan Hart each had nine kills as Hart hit an impressive .600. Hart and Jill Schneggenburger combined for a total of 11 block assists in a strong defensive performance. Jenna Ewert led Colorado in digs with 15 as Brynna DeLuzio had 14. Ewert also had a match-high 48 assists to add to her three kills in the match.

With her double-double performance, Ewert passed Alexa Smith for sole possession of 10th in CU history in career double-doubles at 44. She has a chance to catch and pass Rachel Wacholder’s 46 for ninth overall.

For Stanford, Kendall Kipp and McKenna Vicini combined for 14 block assists tonight. Kipp had a team-high hitting percentage of .500 and a match-high 19 kills to go along with 15 digs. Caitie Baird and Sami Francis had strong offensive performances combining for 30 total kills.

The Buffaloes will stay home and take on Cal this Sunday at noon.