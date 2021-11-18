GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Buffs announce group licensing program with TBG

University of Maine’s Chris Efretuei (No. 21) blocks a shot from University of Colorado Boulder’s Jabari Walker (No. 12) at CU Events Center in Boulder on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Colorado jerseys with the name and number of specific athletes could soon be on the racks at the Buffaloes’ team store.

A new licensing agreement between the University of Colorado and The Brandr Group (TBG) will give CU student-athletes the opportunity to use school trademarks and logos in profiting from their name, image and likeness.

On Thursday, CU announced the agreement with TBG on a group licensing program that will open up new opportunities for student-athletes.

“I am excited that we have the opportunity to partner with The Brandr Group in this manner,” CU athletic director Rick George said in a press release. “From personally being involved with the NCAA Working Group in the discussions on Name, Image and Likeness, I believe this partnership will allow our student-athletes to benefit from their NIL and help in growing their brand.”

CU is the latest in a growing number of schools to partner with TBG. Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Purdue, Texas Tech and West Virginia are among other schools that have partnered with TBG this fall.

With this partnership, CU’s student-athletes could create collective deals that will allow them to benefit from their NIL, co-branded with the CU logos and marks in licensing and marketing programs.

Student-athletes can voluntarily opt-in to the TBG program, which will help facilitate group licensing opportunities. At some point, team jerseys and other merchandise with the names and numbers of student-athletes who choose to participate in the program could be available for purchase.

“Colorado has been at the forefront in preparing their student-athletes to maximize the benefits from their brands, their social media and now through group licensing from their Name, Image and Likeness,” said Wesley Haynes, TBG CEO. “We are excited to continue the work that Colorado athletics started several years ago and to bring their NIL program to life for their student-athletes while allowing their fans to celebrate their affinity like never before.”

