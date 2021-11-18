GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Dining Buzz: Holiday pop-up bar decks Boulder’s food hall, Moe’s a Longmont hit

Plus, Cured in Boulder changing hands and a new pizza joint comes to Lafayette

Abundant Christmas decorations add to the feeling of the holidays at a pop-up bar in Denver in 2019. Avanti in Boulder will launch Miracle on Pearl Street Nov. 25. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post)
Longmont residents no longer have to head to Boulder to enjoy a Moe’s Bagel fix — this local institution launched a new location downtown at 225 S. Main St. earlier this month.

This new venue is already a hit, with lines out the door, and patrons seeking to enjoy such menu highlights as the seasonal pumpkin cream cheese.

Personally, though, I’ll stick to the New Yorker, a classic piled high with nova lox, cream cheese, tomato, onion and capers, or the Mount Sanitas bagel breakfast sandwich packed with eggs, cheese, spinach and tomatoes.

Will Frischkorn prepares an order for a customer at Cured. After 10 years of operation, owners Coral and Will Frischkorn are passing on the reigns of the gourmet shop at the start of the new year.

Cured changing hands

Big changes coming to Boulder’s Cured, 1825 Pearl St., the popular cheese, charcuterie and wine emporium.

After 10 years of operation, owners Coral and Will Frischkorn are selling their shop to Jason Zuliani, owner of Dedalus, a wine shop and specialty cheese purveyor in Burlington, Vermont.

Come the New Year, the Frischkorns will start to slowly step back as the shop transitions to Zuliani’s ownership. But for the time being, Cured’s operations will remain relatively unchanged — good news to those relying on the shop for holiday gift giving and supplies for seasonal celebrations.

Miracle on Pearl Street

Avanti Food and Beverage, 1401 Pearl St., rings in the holiday season with its Miracle on Pearl Street pop-up bar taking over the first floor lounge area from  Nov. 24 through Dec. 30.

The $5 admission price will be donated to a local charity There With Care, a nonprofit that helps support families whose children face critical illness. Ten percent of all proceeds from the sale of signature glassware — Santa Pants, Christmas Carol Barrel and Santa Heads — will benefit the James Beard Foundation’s Open for Good campaign, an effort that helps independent restaurants through crisis, like the pandemic.

Cocktail choices include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel and the Snowball Old-Fashioned, Elfing Around, Jolly Koala, On Dasher and SanTaRex.

Executive Chef David Engel stirs a pot while prepping meals at Zolo Grill in Boulder on March 30, 2020. Zolo is shuttering Nov. 25 and will have a limited ghost kitchen at Centro for Thanksgiving. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

Zolo ghost kitchen

Zolo Grill is closing its doors for good Nov. 25. But for Thanksgiving, fans of the Southwest Mex fare can relieve memories of their favorite dishes via a limited ghost kitchen throwback pop-up at Centro Mexican Kitchen, 950 Pearl St., Boulder.

Offerings include cocktails in quantity, banana cream pies and heat and eat enchiladas. The enchilada offering consists of a tray of a dozen chicken and cheese enchiladas, rice and beans, and a choice of red chile, green chile, or Xmas chile (both) for $55.  Ordering is available at exploretock.com/centromexican, with a deadline of 5 p.m. Saturday.

Ghost Box Pizza coming to Lafayette

A new eatery from the team behind Acreage and Stem Ciders, Ghost Box Pizza, 103 S. Public Road, Lafayette, is slated to open in December. The name doesn’t stem from the supernatural, but is instead a reference to this spot’s origin as a “ghost kitchen” operating out of the Acreage venue.

The pizzeria will spotlight Detroit-style and wood-fired pizzas, including a potato and rosemary pie with mozzarella, pecorino, stracciatella and garlic oil. Another intriguing selection is the mortadella and melted onion pie with goat cheese, mozzarella and garlic oil.

Traditionalists will likely make a beeline for the classic Margherita with tomato, mozzarella, basil and oregano. There will also be gluten-free and vegan selections available, as well as bar spotlighting craft cocktails and, of course, Stem ciders.

