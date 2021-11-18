Man found not guilty following Boulder sex assault trial

A former University of Colorado Boulder student accused of sexually assaulting another student was found not guilty on all counts.

Conner Shaver, 23, was found not guilty on three counts of sexual assault by a Boulder County Jury late Wednesday following a seven-day trial.

“We’re overjoyed; very happy that justice was done in this case,” Shaver’s attorney John Pineau said.

Shaver was already out of custody on a personal recognizance bond, which will now be vacated.

The charges stemmed from allegations that Shaver had sexually assaulted another female student while she was sleeping multiple nights in 2019.

According to the affidavit, Shaver and the named victim had known each other for years and had had consensual sex in the past.

“This was a long trial and we appreciate the service of the jurors,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “We respect their verdict. Also, we want to acknowledge the courage of the victim in coming forward and going through this difficult trial.”