One new coronavirus outbreak reported at Longmont assisted-living facility

One new coronavirus outbreak was reported recently at a Longmont assisted-living facility.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment releases its COVID-19 outbreak data every Wednesday.

The COVID-19 outbreak was determined Nov. 12 at Life Care Center of Longmont. It involved two staff cases.

Officials with the organization did not respond to requests for comment before publication Thursday.

This is the sixth COVID-19 outbreak reported at the facility, according to state data.

Here are the other outbreaks in chronological order:

The first outbreak was determined back on April 3, 2020, according to CDPHE data. That outbreak involved 13 resident cases, 12 staff cases and one resident death. That outbreak was resolved July 22, 2020.

The second outbreak at Life Care Center of Longmont was determined Oct. 22, 2020, and involved 99 resident cases, 50 staff cases and 32 resident deaths. That outbreak was resolved Feb. 6.

The third outbreak was determined Feb. 23 and involved three resident cases, three staff cases and one resident death, according to state data. It was resolved May 3.

The fourth outbreak was determined June 30 and involved one resident case and one staff case. The outbreak was resolved July 8.

The fifth outbreak was determined Aug. 16 and involved three resident cases and seven staff cases, according to state data. It was resolved Oct. 5.

