University of Colorado Regents select presidential search committee

University of Colorado’s Board of Regents today voted to appoint 16 people who will guide the search process for the next system president and selected Regent Sue Sharkey to be vice chair of the search committee.

University of Colorado Regent Sue Sharkey will serve as vice chair of the search committee for the system’s new president. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

The board voted unanimously to select Sharkey as vice chair of the search committee, joining Regent Lesley Smith, who is chairing the search committee.

Smith was selected as chair of the search committee in September, but the position of vice chair was left vacant after Regent Glen Gallegos turned down the job. Sharkey spoke against Gallegos’ nomination at the September meeting.

After rebuking Sharkey’s comments at the September meeting, Board of Regents Chair Jack Kroll today praised her service to the university and thanked her for taking on the job.

“She’s always going to do what’s best for the university and always going to put the university and its interests first, and we are very fortunate to have Regent Sharkey serving on the search committee with Regent Smith,” he said.

Of 110 applicants to the presidential search committee, the Board of Regents nominated and voted to select:

  • University of Colorado Foundation board member Nan Joesten
  • CU Denver Dean of the School of Public Affairs Paul Teske
  • La Titia Taylor, director of education for the Southern Ute Indian Tribe
  • Sara Blackhurst, president and chief executive officer of Action22
  • Javier Soto, president and chief executive officer of The Denver Foundation
  • Nadine Bridges, executive director of One Colorado
  • William Mundo, Anschutz Medical Campus graduate student
  • Christopher Hilton, CU Denver student and Intercampus Student Forum chair
  • Jasimine Evans, CU Boulder staff member and student services outreach lead
  • Darren Chavez, CU Boulder staff member and manager of provost’s office operations
  • Colorado Law alumna Velveta Golightly-Howell
  • CU Boulder alumnus David Foster
  • CU Boulder Professor Emily Yeh
  • CU Denver Assistant Professor Maryam Darbeheshti
  • Anschutz Medical Campus Professor Cindy O’Bryant
  • UCCS Professor Mary Coussons-Read

This is a developing story and will be updated.

