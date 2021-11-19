Boulder County cone zones for Nov. 21-26, 2021

Boulder

Pearl Street and Mapleton Avenue: 30th Street has intermittent lane closures in the northbound right lane. The lane closure is between Pearl and Mapleton. Traffic is being directed with arrow boards and traffic control devices. Construction occurs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The project is expected to be complete in July.

Central Avenue near 57th Court: The pedestrian bridge is closed at Central near 57th Court. An active detour is in place behind traffic barricades in the roadway. There is no set date for reopening the bridge.

Pearl Street: Pearl from Ninth to 11th streets is closed until April.

Pennsylvania Avenue: Pennsylvania from 12th to 13th streets is closed until April.

Walnut Street and Mapleton Avenue: The right lane on 30th Street heading northbound has intermittent lane closures. Arrow boards and signage are being used to direct traffic between Walnut and Mapleton. The project is planned to be complete in July.

North Broadway Street: Concrete is being added, and bike lanes are being installed on North Broadway. Vehicle lanes shift to the existing northbound lane and bike lane. The west sidewalk is closed. Construction occurs from 7 a.m. to p.m. weekdays and is expected to be complete in September.

Boulder County

North 95th Street: North 95th Street will be reduced to one lane south of the intersection with Yellowstone Road in northern Boulder County in order to complete emergency asphalt repairs. Work will take place between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The work is expected to take one week to complete. Flaggers will be used to safely move travelers through the work zone. Cyclists will be asked to merge with motor vehicles during work hours.

Magnolia Road bridge repair: Work is expected begin this month on the bridge south of Colo. 119 and Boulder Canyon Drive. Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. During working hours, Magnolia Road will be reduced to one lane in the area. Flaggers will be used to direct traffic safely through the work zone. Work is expected to last through January.

Longmont

Multiple streets: From Monday through Wednesday roadwork will be done at several locations, including 19th Avenue from Francis Street to Main Street, Third Avenue from Main Street to Pratt Street and Alpine Street from West Winding Drive to East Winding Drive.

Lafayette

South Boulder Road: The eastern portion of LaMont Does Park parking lot is under construction and is closed. The parking lot on Saratoga Drive will remain open and accessible for overflow parking.

South Boulder Road: The road is in a two-way, head-to-head configuration on the north side of the road. Eastbound and westbound traffic will continue to use this configuration while crews install storm sewer pipe. Motorists can expect minor delays due to buses stopping to pick up and drop off passengers. Motorists can expect to see crews working in the area from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Superior

Downtown Superior: The sidewalk on the west side of Superior Drive between Main Street and Old Rail Way is closed for utility work. Pedestrians can use the side on the east side of Superior Drive. Parking on the west side of Superior Drive between Main Street and Old Rail Way is closed. The construction access road north of Main Street is closed due to construction of the Marshall Road bridge.

McCaslin Boulevard: Superior reopened McCaslin between Coalton Road and Colo. 128 on Oct. 6 after completing the asphalt milling and initial pavement recycling portion of the 1.4-mile project. Final striping and shoulder work is still ongoing. Bicyclists will be prohibited from the work zone until work is complete. Delays of up to 30 minutes can be expected. Alternate routes are advised. Alternate routes include Coalton Road to Interlocken Loop east and Colo. 93 west.

Weld County

County Road 5 and County Road 7: County Road 10 from County Road 5 to County Road 7 will closed until Wednesday.

County Road 31 to County Road 33: County Road 72 will be closed from County Road 31 to County Road 33 from Monday until Dec. 3.

County Road 42 to County Road 44: County Road 13 from County Road 42 to County Road 44 is closed until Dec. 31.

Colo. 85 and County Road 29: County Road 34 will be closed from Colo. 85 to County Road 29 from Dec. 6 until Dec. 10.

County Road 1 and County Road 3: County Road 48 will be closed from County Road 1 to County Road 3 Dec. 13-17.