Boulder recognizing World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Boulder is partnering with It Could Be Me to host a memorial walk on Sunday for road traffic victims.

The event, observed on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, is an international one that began in 2005 and is meant to honor the 1.35 million people killed annually on the world’s roads, according to a city news release.

Last year, 42,060 people died on roads in the United States, a 24% spike over the prior year in the rate of traffic deaths, the release states.

It Could Be Me, a nonprofit founded by Boulder local Triny Willerton, is a nationwide program that advocates for improving the relationship between motorists and all road users by creating an environment of mutual respect.

The walk begins at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of 15th and Pearl streets. There will be a short reading and a walk toward 9th Street. The group will distribute bike lights and yellow flowers instead of candles.