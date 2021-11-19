Lyft driver found not guilty in 2018 Boulder sexual assault case

A Lyft driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman he was driving from Denver to Boulder in 2018 was acquitted on all charges Friday following a weeklong trial.

Tigistu Belete Ergo, 28, was found not guilty by a Boulder County jury of second-degree kidnapping with a sexual offense and sexual assault — victim incapable of appraising conduct.

The trial lasted five days before the jury came back with the verdict Friday afternoon.

“Mr. Ergo has maintained his innocence from day one,” Ergo’s defense attorney Casey Krizman said in a statement. “He is relieved beyond words. He is also grateful to the members of the Boulder community who were willing to search for and see the truth. This is victory for America’s criminal justice system.”

The charges stemmed from allegations that Ergo sexually assaulted a woman while he was working as a Lyft driver taking the woman from Denver back to Boulder in August 2018.

Police said the woman also lost her phone, wallet and keys in the incident.

Ergo’s bond will be released following the acquittal.

“The District Attorney’s Office appreciates the jury’s time and service,” Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement.