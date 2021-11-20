CU football notes: Buffs honor seniors at home finale

Prior to Saturday’s 20-17 win against Washington at Folsom Field, the Colorado Buffaloes took a moment to honor their seniors.

They also honored a few juniors who have graduated and plan to move on, including outside linebacker Carson Wells, a fifth-year junior who confirmed to BuffZone.com after the game that this will be his last year with the Buffs as he pursues an opportunity in the NFL.

CU has four seniors who are exhausting their eligibility: defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson, offensive lineman Kary Kutsch, linebacker Nate Landman and tight end Matt Lynch.

The non-seniors who went through senior day festivities were: safety Chris Miller, center Colby Pursell, linebacker Jonathan Van Diest and Wells. Four walks-ons were also honored: offensive lineman John Deitchman, kicker Evan Price and tight ends Nico Magri and C.J. Schmanski.

As usual, it was an emotional day for those saying goodbye.

“We know these families,” head coach Karl Dorrell said. “We’re so tied into the recruiting process, and getting to know them over the course of time. They become part of our family, the Buffalo family. So when you see people and they’re departing and leaving to bigger things, there’s always that emotional side that affects you.

“Every one of those guys are great, great young men that are going to be doing a lot of positive things in life. … When I shook their hand and gave them hugs, it was emotional, because I felt like I didn’t have enough time with them. I’ve only had a year with them, but yet we’ve come so close in such a short period of time. But it was good. I feel great that we came up with a tough victory and at least their last time on campus on that field that it was a win for them.”

Shenault off team

La’Vontae Shenault’s time with the Buffaloes may be over for good.

The third-year freshmen receiver was not with the team Saturday and Dorrell said after the game, “He’s not currently in the program right now.”

It’s been a rocky ride for Shenault. He was suspended on two separate occasions during the 2020 season. Then, after playing the opener this year, he was suspended for seven games. Prior to Saturday, he had played in the previous two games.

Rice injured

Early in the second quarter, CU receiver Brenden Rice was injured when he was hit while trying to make a catch.

Trainers worked on Rice’s leg and he spent some time on the exercise bike in the second quarter, but never returned to the game. He spent the second half on the sidelines in street clothes.

“It’s not a major injury,” Dorrell said. “We thought that maybe he could come back in and play but it was starting to stiffen up on him, so we decided to hold him out. He’s got a chance (to play) next week.”

Notable

CU has won two consecutive games against Washington after losing nine in a row in the series. Washington leads the series, 12-7-1. … Announced attendance was 41,284 for the finale. CU finished with an average of 46,484 fans for its six home games. … The Buffs had their sixth turnover-free game of the season. The previous school record was four. … Freshman outside linebacker Devin Grant made his first career start. … QB Brendon Lewis has thrown 108 consecutive passes without an interception, breaking the CU freshman record previously held by Craig Ochs (104 in 2000). … Jack Lamb’s 88-yard fumble return for a touchdown was the third-longest fumble return in CU history.