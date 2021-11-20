Daily coronavirus data for Colorado and the University of Colorado Boulder, reported Nov. 20, 2021

Colorado case data
Total cases: 804,734
Total deaths because of COVID-19: 9,120
Total deaths among cases: 8,878
Total hospitalizations: 45,710
Total tested: 4,051,634
Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,006,323
Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,617,081
University of Colorado Boulder cases
New positive test results: 2
New diagnostic tests: 133
Total on-campus diagnostic tests: 8,643
Total positive results for on-campus testing since Aug. 9: 192
*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.