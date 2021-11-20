GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

NewsHealth

Daily coronavirus data for Colorado and the University of Colorado Boulder, reported Nov. 20, 2021

Colorado case data

Total cases: 804,734

Total deaths because of COVID-19: 9,120

Total deaths among cases: 8,878

Total hospitalizations: 45,710

Total tested: 4,051,634

Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,006,323

Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,617,081

University of Colorado Boulder cases

New positive test results: 2

New diagnostic tests: 133

Total on-campus diagnostic tests: 8,643

Total positive results for on-campus testing since Aug. 9: 192

*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.

