Defense powers CU Buffs past Washington

Who needs a dynamic offense to win a game?

Not the Colorado Buffaloes. At least not on Saturday.

CU’s offense was inept most of the day at Folsom Field, but an opportune defense more than made up for it, as the Buffs knocked off Washington 20-17 in the home finale.

CU (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) won its third consecutive home game by forcing four turnovers and getting just enough offensively to put the game away late.

Quarterback Brendon Lewis scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 4 minutes, 5 seconds to play and linebacker Carson Wells had a game-sealing quarterback pressure in the final minutes.

Washington (4-7, 3-5) had three turnovers inside the CU 30-yard line, including a fumble scooped up by Buffs’ linebacker Jack Lamb and returned 88 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

CU finished the game with only 183 yards in total offense, while Washington finished with 426.

Throughout the game, the Huskies continually burned the Buffs with huge plays on third downs. Overall, they converted 14-of-21 third downs, with nearly 200 yards on those plays alone.

The Huskies kept giving the Buffs life, however.

Offensively, the Buffs opened the game with a solid drive, gaining 58 yards on 10 plays. That set up Cole Becker for a 35-yard field goal.

Washington responded with an impressive 12-play march, except that the 12th play was a disaster for the Huskies. Quarterback Dylan Morris fumbled the snap and Lamb picked it up and ran 88 yards for a touchdown and a 10-0 Buffs lead.

CU’s offense couldn’t move the ball after that, punting on six consecutive possessions.

That allowed Washington to get back into the game, as the Huskies scored 10 straight points, including an 8-yard touchdown pass from Morris to Rome Odunze.

The score remained tied at 10-10 until the fourth quarter.

Late in the third quarter, Washington was at the CU 12-yard line and fumbled another snap. Robert Barnes, who had an interception earlier in the game, recovered, setting up the Buffs’ offense at the 7-yard line.

That led to a Becker 22-yard field goal.

Nine plays later, Washington was threatening to score, but Morris was picked off in the end zone by CU freshman Nikko Reed.

CU’s offense responded with its best drive of the day. Lewis led the Buffs on a 14-play, 90-yard march that took 6:23 off the clock.

Lewis’s 13-yard pass to Matt Lynch and Jarek Broussard’s 26-yard run highlighted the drive, capped by the Lewis touchdown.

It didn’t take long for Washington to answer, as the Huskies went 75 yards in five plays. Morris’ 55-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Lynn Polk pulled Washington within 20-17 with 2:30 to go.

CU punted after milking just 24 seconds off the clock, giving Washington one last opportunity. But, on fourth-and-5, Wells rushed Morris into a bad pass and CU was able to hang on.

Colorado 20, Washington 17

Washington 0 10 0 7 — 17 Colorado 10 0 0 10 — 20

First Quarter: COLO — FG Becker 35, 9:52. COLO — Lamb 88 fumble return (Becker kick), 2:37. Second Quarter: WASH — FG Henry 30, 12:46. WASH — Odunze 8 pass from Morris (Henry kick), 2:11. Fourth Quarter: COLO — FG Becker 22, 14:35. COLO — B.Lewis 2 run (Becker kick), 4:05. WASH — Polk 55 pass from Morris (Henry kick), 2:30.

WASH COLO First downs 22 8Total Net Yards 435 183Rushes-yards 27-45 27-71Passing 390 112Punt Returns 3-21 1-23Kickoff Returns 1-29 0-0Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-0Comp-Att-Int 35-57-2 14-25-0Sacked-Yards Lost 3-13 1-6Punts 2-55.5 7-41.857Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-0Penalties-Yards 7-70 5-36Time of Possession 36:07 23:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Washington, C.Davis 11-27, Morris 5-10, Pleasant 6-8, Sunday 3-6, O’Brien 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 5). Colorado, Broussard 12-43, B.Lewis 6-30, D.Smith 3-2, Fontenot 3-1, (Team) 3-(minus 5).

PASSING — Washington, Morris 34-53-2-389, O’Brien 1-3-0-1, McMillan 0-1-0-0. Colorado, B.Lewis 14-25-0-112.

RECEIVING — Washington, Odunze 9-68, C.Davis 7-60, Culp 6-83, Pleasant 3-38, T.Davis 3-31, McMillan 3-17, Polk 2-60, Westover 2-33. Colorado, Russell 3-31, Arias 3-22, T.Robinson 2-8, Fontenot 2-6, Carpenter 1-15, Lynch 1-13, Stanley 1-9, Broussard 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — Washington, Henry 49.