GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU volleyball sweeps Cal at home

SportsCollege Sports

CU volleyball sweeps Cal at home

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The University of Colorado women’s volleyball team swept Cal 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-23) on Sunday afternoon at the CU Events Center after recording 11.5 blocks and holding Cal to .160 hitting.

The Buffaloes (15-12, 6-12 Pac-12) played well down the stretch in every set to pull away from the Golden Bears (7-22, 0-18 Pac-12).

Jill Schneggenburger led the team with 11 kills, including five in the second set, as she hit .550 for the game without an error. She was also one dig shy of a double-double with nine.

“Obviously, we are happy to get the win. We are happy to win in three sets because we worked really hard. I thought we served really well. We defended all around the court. Jenna had a great match,” Colorado head coach Jesse Mahoney said. “I’m sure we just grabbed her out of an ice bath somewhere because she is sore from playing on the floor as much as she did. The third set was a little bit uneven, but overall I am happy with the performance. They’re looking forward to a day off and then prepping for Washington.”

Jenna Ewert had a great game at setter, recording her 45th career double-double with 31 assists, 11 digs and four kills on five swings. She is one double-double shy of ninth place in school history, which is currently held by Rachel Wacholder with 46.

Defensively, Brynna DeLuzio led the Buffaloes with 15 digs to go along with three assists, a pair of aces and a surprising kill from the libero position. Six Buffs recorded at least a pair of blocks in the match.

The Buffaloes host Washington for senior day Wednesday at 1 p.m. They will conclude the regular season on Saturday at noon in Utah.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Your Own Personal Fashion Guide

    Imagine having your own personal fashion guide. You know, a personal stylist who understands your style and helps you find...
  2. How Do You Choose A Physical Therapist?

    Physical therapy is an important part of returning to an active life after an injury. But how do you choose...
  3. When It’s Time To Make A Move…

    When it’s time to make a move, it’s time to call Skyline Moving! Whether it be moving everything in your...
  4. The Perfect Custom Fence

    Custom fencing doesn’t have to be complicated. Not when you work with Black Eagle Fence in Loveland. Black Eagle are...
  5. Plumbing Supplies At Budget Home Supply

    Planning a plumbing job? Budget Home Supply in Longmont has all the plumbing supplies you need to update or install...