CU volleyball sweeps Cal at home

The University of Colorado women’s volleyball team swept Cal 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-23) on Sunday afternoon at the CU Events Center after recording 11.5 blocks and holding Cal to .160 hitting.

The Buffaloes (15-12, 6-12 Pac-12) played well down the stretch in every set to pull away from the Golden Bears (7-22, 0-18 Pac-12).

Jill Schneggenburger led the team with 11 kills, including five in the second set, as she hit .550 for the game without an error. She was also one dig shy of a double-double with nine.

“Obviously, we are happy to get the win. We are happy to win in three sets because we worked really hard. I thought we served really well. We defended all around the court. Jenna had a great match,” Colorado head coach Jesse Mahoney said. “I’m sure we just grabbed her out of an ice bath somewhere because she is sore from playing on the floor as much as she did. The third set was a little bit uneven, but overall I am happy with the performance. They’re looking forward to a day off and then prepping for Washington.”

Jenna Ewert had a great game at setter, recording her 45th career double-double with 31 assists, 11 digs and four kills on five swings. She is one double-double shy of ninth place in school history, which is currently held by Rachel Wacholder with 46.

Defensively, Brynna DeLuzio led the Buffaloes with 15 digs to go along with three assists, a pair of aces and a surprising kill from the libero position. Six Buffs recorded at least a pair of blocks in the match.

The Buffaloes host Washington for senior day Wednesday at 1 p.m. They will conclude the regular season on Saturday at noon in Utah.