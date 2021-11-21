GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Denver Rescue Mission employee fatally stabbed at men’s shelter

Suspect in stabbing was staying at the shelter, police say

The 48th Avenue Shelter in Denver is pictured on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The Denver Rescue Mission, in partnership with the City of Denver, operates the shelter, which offers three meals a day, showers and restrooms.
By | sbradbury@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
A Denver Rescue Mission staff member was fatally stabbed Saturday night at the mission’s shelter for men.

The suspect in the stabbing was a guest at the shelter at 4600 E. 48th Avenue, Denver police public information officer Nate Magee said Sunday. The suspect, identified in an affidavit Sunday night as Christopher Christian, 22, was arrested for investigation of first-degree murder, police said in a statement.

Police reported the stabbing shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, and said Sunday that the victim, a man, had died. He has not been publicly identified.

Witnesses said the victim walked into the entrance of the building and said he had been stabbed outside, the affidavit said.

The suspect reportedly had been involved in several incidents for fighting at the facility, according to the affidavit.

Denver Rescue Mission’s Nicole Tschetter said the organization had no comment Sunday. The men’s shelter is owned by the city of Denver but operated by Denver Rescue Mission, a Christian nonprofit organization. The 48th Avenue Center operates 24/7 and offers showers, restrooms, overnight beds for men and three meals a day.

Tschetter referred questions about the fatal stabbing to the Denver Department of Housing Stability. A spokeswoman there, Sabrina Allie, did not return a request for comment, but said in a statement that the agency was “deeply saddened” by the stabbing.

“(We) stand ready to support our provider partners at Denver Rescue Mission after the tragic death of a staff member outside of the 4600 E. 48th Ave. men’s shelter last night,” the statement said. “Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues – in this shelter and others – who are grappling with the aftermath of this senseless violence and the loss of a loved one.”

Allie added: “Denver Rescue Mission already has security presence as part of their standard operations. HOST has worked to increase security presence throughout the weekend, and will reassess further needs with DRM on Monday. “

Shelly Bradbury | Breaking News Reporter

Shelly Bradbury is a breaking news reporter who joined The Denver Post in November 2019. She previously worked as a crime reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in Pennsylvania and the Chattanooga Times Free Press in Tennessee. She's been a reporter since 2012, focused on criminal justice, breaking news and enterprise. In Pittsburgh, she helped the newspaper earn the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news after a mass shooting at a local synagogue.   

