GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Expect to pay more for Christmas trees, experts…

Business

Expect to pay more for Christmas trees, experts say

Experts said tree buyers should expect to pay between 10% and 30% more for both live trees and artificial trees this year and also have a smaller selection to choose from.

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — Add Christmas trees to the list of items facing shortages and higher prices this year.

Several factors are driving the trend, Newsday reported, including over-the-top sales last year during the first Christmas during the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues this year.

Experts said tree buyers should expect to pay between 10% and 30% more for both live trees and artificial trees this year and also have a smaller selection to choose from.

“Prices have gone up significantly,” John Mohlenhoff, secretary of the hook and ladder company for the Huntington fire department, told the newspaper. “We’ve had to compromise on what types of trees we’re getting, sizes, everything.”

The Huntington fire department sold out its trees in 48 hours last year in what is normally a week-long fundraising sale, Mohlenhoff said. This year, prices have been raised about $5, the first time that’s been done in a decade. The department has had to pay higher prices to the farm in Pennsylvania that supplies the trees.

Darts Christmas Tree Farm in Southold sold out of mature trees last year for the first time in 50 years, and also sold many that weren’t mature yet, leaving the farm with fewer large trees this year, owner Ed Dart said.

Several factors are at work. Farmers struggling after the economic recession in 2009 planted fewer trees for several years, and demand has been rising in the last several years, experts told Newsday. It takes eight to 10 years for a tree to reach maturity.

Shipments of artificial trees have been delayed this year due to supply chain issues including a shortage of truck drivers to make deliveries.

“Some of the major retailers say they have about 43 percent of their inventory right now when it should be closer to 70 percent at this time of the year,” Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association, which represents Christmas tree retailers, told the newspaper.

Costello’s Ace Hardware, which sells artificial trees at 22 locations on Long Island, has raised prices as much as 25 percent, category manager Andy Pergament told the newspaper. The chain normally has Christmas merchandise set up in stores by late October but is still waiting for some artificial trees being shipped from China that are supposed to arrive next week, he said.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Your Own Personal Fashion Guide

    Imagine having your own personal fashion guide. You know, a personal stylist who understands your style and helps you find...
  2. How Do You Choose A Physical Therapist?

    Physical therapy is an important part of returning to an active life after an injury. But how do you choose...
  3. When It’s Time To Make A Move…

    When it’s time to make a move, it’s time to call Skyline Moving! Whether it be moving everything in your...
  4. The Perfect Custom Fence

    Custom fencing doesn’t have to be complicated. Not when you work with Black Eagle Fence in Loveland. Black Eagle are...
  5. Plumbing Supplies At Budget Home Supply

    Planning a plumbing job? Budget Home Supply in Longmont has all the plumbing supplies you need to update or install...