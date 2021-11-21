Women’s basketball game preview: CU Buffs vs. Samford

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Samford Bulldogs

TIPOFF: Monday, 6 p.m., at CU Events Center in Boulder

BROADCAST: Online – CUBuffs.com/WatchWBB. Radio – 630 AM

RECORDS: Colorado 3-0 (0-0 Pac-12); Samford 1-3 (0-0 Southern)

COACHES: Colorado – JR Payne, 5th season (75-75; 176-188 career). Samford – Carley Kuhns, 3rd season (33-27; 99-57 career).

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado – G Sila Finau, 5-9, Sr. (3.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg); G Frida Formann, 5-11, So. (7.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg); F Mya Hollingshed, 6-3, Sr. (14.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg; 2.7 bpg); C Quay Miller, 6-3, Jr. (10.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg); G Jaylyn Sherrod, 5-7, Jr. (12.7 ppg; 4.3 rpg; 3.7 apg, 3.7 spg); F Peanut Tuitele, 6-1, Sr. (4.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Samford – F Natalie Armstrong, 6-2, Sr. (9.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg); G Shauntai Battle, 5-9, Sr. (9.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 apg); G Andrew Cournoyer, 5-4, Jr. (21.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.0 apg); G Mallory Hampton, 5-4, Fr. (4.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 5.0 apg); F Annie Ramil, 6-0, Jr. (6.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.3 apg); G Sanaa Redmond, 5-6, Fr. (3.0 ppg, 3.8 apg).

NOTES: CU is starting a stretch of four games in seven days, including Samford on Monday and Texas Southern on Tuesday. “They definitely made the schedule so that we are prepared for Pac-12 play,” Hollingshed said. … The Buffs defeated Marquette, 69-53, on Friday in the home opener. … Samford is located in Homewood, Ala., about 10 minutes from where Sherrod grew up in Birmingham. “I know a lot of people on that team,” Sherrod said. “It’ll be good to have people up here that I know and that I grew up with.” … CU has won both previous meetings with Samford, in 2017 and 2018. …Hollingshed needs 14 points to become the 18th player in CU history to reach 1,300 for her career. … For Samford, this is the second of a four-game road trip. The Bulldogs will play at Northern Colorado on Friday. … In the preseason, coaches and media projected Samford for a second-place finish in the Southern Conference.