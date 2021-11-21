GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Women’s basketball game preview: CU Buffs…

SportsCollege Sports

Women’s basketball game preview: CU Buffs vs. Samford

University of Colorado Boulder’s Frida Formann gets past Marquette’s Chloe Marotta during the November 19, 2021 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
University of Colorado Boulder’s Frida Formann gets past Marquette’s Chloe Marotta during the November 19, 2021 game in Boulder. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Samford Bulldogs

TIPOFF: Monday, 6 p.m., at CU Events Center in Boulder

BROADCAST: Online – CUBuffs.com/WatchWBB. Radio – 630 AM

RECORDS: Colorado 3-0 (0-0 Pac-12); Samford 1-3 (0-0 Southern)

COACHES: Colorado – JR Payne, 5th season (75-75; 176-188 career). Samford – Carley Kuhns, 3rd season (33-27; 99-57 career).

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado – G Sila Finau, 5-9, Sr. (3.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg); G Frida Formann, 5-11, So. (7.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg); F Mya Hollingshed, 6-3, Sr. (14.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg; 2.7 bpg); C Quay Miller, 6-3, Jr. (10.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg); G Jaylyn Sherrod, 5-7, Jr. (12.7 ppg; 4.3 rpg; 3.7 apg, 3.7 spg); F Peanut Tuitele, 6-1, Sr. (4.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg); Samford – F Natalie Armstrong, 6-2, Sr. (9.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg); G Shauntai Battle, 5-9, Sr. (9.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 1.5 apg); G Andrew Cournoyer, 5-4, Jr. (21.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.0 apg); G Mallory Hampton, 5-4, Fr. (4.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 5.0 apg); F Annie Ramil, 6-0, Jr. (6.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.3 apg); G Sanaa Redmond, 5-6, Fr. (3.0 ppg, 3.8 apg).

NOTES: CU is starting a stretch of four games in seven days, including Samford on Monday and Texas Southern on Tuesday. “They definitely made the schedule so that we are prepared for Pac-12 play,” Hollingshed said. … The Buffs defeated Marquette, 69-53, on Friday in the home opener. … Samford is located in Homewood, Ala., about 10 minutes from where Sherrod grew up in Birmingham. “I know a lot of people on that team,” Sherrod said. “It’ll be good to have people up here that I know and that I grew up with.” … CU has won both previous meetings with Samford, in 2017 and 2018. …Hollingshed needs 14 points to become the 18th player in CU history to reach 1,300 for her career. … For Samford, this is the second of a four-game road trip. The Bulldogs will play at Northern Colorado on Friday. … In the preseason, coaches and media projected Samford for a second-place finish in the Southern Conference.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Your Own Personal Fashion Guide

    Imagine having your own personal fashion guide. You know, a personal stylist who understands your style and helps you find...
  2. How Do You Choose A Physical Therapist?

    Physical therapy is an important part of returning to an active life after an injury. But how do you choose...
  3. When It’s Time To Make A Move…

    When it’s time to make a move, it’s time to call Skyline Moving! Whether it be moving everything in your...
  4. The Perfect Custom Fence

    Custom fencing doesn’t have to be complicated. Not when you work with Black Eagle Fence in Loveland. Black Eagle are...
  5. Plumbing Supplies At Budget Home Supply

    Planning a plumbing job? Budget Home Supply in Longmont has all the plumbing supplies you need to update or install...