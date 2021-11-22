GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

CU Boulder launches violence education,…

Latest Headlines

CU Boulder launches violence education, prevention program

Two-year project funded by $1.2M federal grant

A visitor looks over tributes on April 9 as they hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of the King Soopers grocery store in which 10 people died in a late March mass shooting on Table Mesa Drive in south Boulder. The University of Colorado Boulder has received a $1.2 million grant to study means in which such events can be prevented. (Camera file photo)
A visitor looks over tributes on April 9 as they hang on the temporary fence surrounding the parking lot in front of the King Soopers grocery store in which 10 people died in a late March mass shooting on Table Mesa Drive in south Boulder. The University of Colorado Boulder has received a $1.2 million grant to study means in which such events can be prevented. (Camera file photo)
By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The University of Colorado Boulder is launching a two-year project to tackle violence prevention and education as a public health issue through a $1.2 million grant from the Department of Homeland Security.

CU Boulder’s Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence will work alongside students and campus officials as well as local, state and federal groups to educate the public on how to identify and report behavior that could precede violent attacks like mass shootings, such as the tragic loss of 10 lives March 22 at the south Boulder King Soopers grocery.

Warning signs for people who plan to carry out violent attacks are similar to the warning signs for radicalization and terrorism, said Sarah Goodrum, a senior research associate in violence prevention at the center.

A Secret Service study of 41 school attacks showed that 100% of attackers engaged in concerning behavior, 89% communicated concerning messages to other people and 49% had previous contact with law enforcement.

“All of those give us an opportunity to see that there’s a problem and try to provide help to address the problem,” Goodrum said. “The idea is that if we can, as a community, be more aware of what those warning signs are and better equipped to share concerns about an individual, we can get them the help that they need.”

Warning signs preceding violent attacks include making threats on a target, noticeable changes in behavior or appearance, an unusual interest in violence or other attacks, talk of being bullied, harassing others or an unusual interest in weapons.

Through working with a marketing agency and social media subject matter experts, the goal is to educate the public on what those warning signs are without creating or escalating biases or fear, Goodrum said.

The program also plans to pilot an anonymous reporting app for college campuses similar to Safe2Tell, which is currently only available for K-12 schools.

The project will aim to carefully craft messages and work with focus groups to determine how those messages are received so that they don’t inadvertently make people more afraid, Goodrum said.

“We don’t improve safety when we escalate fear, we actually often end up creating other problems when we escalate fear,” she said. “Our belief is that an informed community is a safe community, so we’re going to try to work hard to convey information in a way that’s educating people and giving them an opportunity to help a citizen who is in trouble or in crisis.”

Similarly, the project’s focus groups will work with people of different religions, ethnicities, races and ages to look at the most effective way to discuss violence prevention.

The project will also work with campus police to enhance threat assessment, bystander reporting and response systems.

“CUPD has long been engaged in this type of education and training, and we’re committed to ensuring these capabilities become institutionalized as standard university-community policies throughout the grant project and beyond,” CUPD Chief Doreen Jokerst said in a statement.

Social media and video messaging for the initiative is set to launch next fall at the earliest, according to a campus news release.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Have Your Heard About Xeriscaping?

    Have you heard about xeriscaping? It’s a style of landscape design that requires minimal to no irrigation, and often less...
  2. Your Own Personal Fashion Guide

    Imagine having your own personal fashion guide. You know, a personal stylist who understands your style and helps you find...
  3. How Do You Choose A Physical Therapist?

    Physical therapy is an important part of returning to an active life after an injury. But how do you choose...
  4. When It’s Time To Make A Move…

    When it’s time to make a move, it’s time to call Skyline Moving! Whether it be moving everything in your...
  5. The Perfect Custom Fence

    Custom fencing doesn’t have to be complicated. Not when you work with Black Eagle Fence in Loveland. Black Eagle are...