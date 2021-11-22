CU Buffs women’s basketball routs Samford

A slow start to the season didn’t deter Colorado’s Frida Formann from looking for her points.

“No one has told me to stop shooting,” Formann said with a smile.

Head coach JR Payne then leaned into the microphone and said, “We would never tell her to stop shooting.”

Good thing, because on Monday night, Formann found her groove again and helped the Buffaloes to an 81-48 rout of Samford at the CU Events Center.

Formann finished with a game-high 13 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Buffs (4-0) remained unbeaten on the season.

A sophomore from Denmark, Formann averaged 12.4 points per game last year, while hitting 40.8% from 3-point range. Through the first three games, however, she was at 7.0 points per game and 18.2% from 3-point range.

She then missed her first three 3s on Monday before hitting back-to-back shots from beyond the arc midway through the second quarter to break a 27-27 tie with the Bulldogs (1-4).

“It was just a relief,” she said. “But I think that I knew that moment would come, so I’m just glad it came today.

“It’s annoying to start off (the season) like that. I’ve also tried to dig into other things, like my defense and just trying to bring good energy because of course, it’s good if I make shots, but like anything I can bring to the court will help us.”

On Monday, Formann wasn’t alone in bringing something good to the court for CU.

Despite a slow start, the Buffs dominated.

Formann’s back-to-back 3s sparked a 16-4 run to end the second quarter and then the Buffs outscored the Bulldogs 23-6 in the third.

“I love these kinds of games,” Payne said. “Obviously we love to win but my favorite games are when everyone gets to play, everyone contributes and I love that every single person played and there was no drop-off. They just came in and gave great effort.”

Tameiya Sadler had 12 points, Mya Hollingshed added 11 points and six rebounds, Kylee Blacksten had 10 points and Peanut Tuitele had eight points and four rebounds.

The Buffs also got a sensational night from freshman guard Kindyll Wetta, who came off the bench to dish nine assists, score five points (on 2-for-2 shooting) and rack up four steals while guarding Samford’s leading scorer. Andrea Cournoyer, who came in averaging 21 points per game, was held to five.

“(The coaches) have just always encouraged me to play my game,” Wetta said. “I think I’m still figuring out on the offensive end really what my role is and how to score, but I know that I can always play great on defense.”

For Sadler and Blacksten, it was a breakout game. Sadler, a transfer from Washington, had scored just six points in the first three games combined, while Blacksten had yet to score this season.

“Anytime you see the ball goes in the net, it’s a fantastic thing,” Payne said. “They’re both great players and great shooters. … I think just the net gets bigger the more you make shots, and so I think that’s great for us as a ballclub moving forward.”

Notes

Hollingshed became just the 12th player in CU history with 1,000 career points and 700 career rebounds. She is now up to 1,297 points and 705 rebounds. … Center Maura Singer, who missed more than three years with knee injuries, recorded the first points and rebounds of her career, finishing with four points and six rebounds in 11 minutes. … Wetta’s nine assists were the most by a CU freshman since Jaylyn Sherrod had nine against Utah on Jan. 17, 2020. … The Buffs scored 32 points off 27 Samford turnovers.

Fast break

What went right: The Buffs shot the ball well, played good defense, shared the ball and pulled away in the second half.

What went wrong: Not much, but it was a bit of a sluggish start for the Buffs, and they continue to be shaky on free throws (10-for-17).

Star of the game: Frida Formann. The sophomore finally found her shot, hitting three 3-pointers and leading the team with 13 points and three assists.

What’s next: The Buffs host Texas Southern tonight at 6 p.m.

Colorado 81, Samford 48

SAMFORD (1-4)

A. Ramil 2-3 3-5 8, Armstrong 4-9 0-0 9, Battle 2-7 0-0 5, Cournoyer 1-6 2-2 5, Hampton 1-2 3-3 5, Redmond 1-2 0-0 2, Leipold 2-5 0-0 4, O. Ramil 1-2 0-0 2, Nelson 0-0 1-2 1, Ngulefac 1-1 1-3 3, Wheeler 0-3 0-0 0, Hatcher 1-3 1-2 4, Langford 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 11-17 48.

COLORADO (4-0)

Tuitele 4-7 0-0 8, Sherrod 2-5 1-1 6, Formann 5-11 0-0 13, Finau 2-4 0-2 5, Hollingshed 5-11 1-1 11, Jones 1-3 1-4 3, Miller 2-4 0-0 4, Wetta 2-2 0-0 5, Sadler 3-6 3-4 12, Blacksten 3-7 2-3 10, Singer 1-3 2-2 4, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Gerber 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 10-17 81.

Samford 16 15 6 11 – 48

Colorado 20 23 23 15 – 81

3-point goals – Samford 5-14 (Battle 1-3, Hatcher 1-3, Armstrong 1-2, Cournoyer 1-2, Ramil 1-1, Wheeler 0-2, Langford 0-1), Colorado 11-26 (Formann 3-9, Sadler 3-5, Blacksten 2-3, Finau 1-2, Sherrod 1-1, Wetta 1-1, Hollingshed 0-3, Singer 0-1, Gerber 0-1). Rebounds – Samford 28 (A. Ramil 4), Colorado 39 (Hollingshed, Singer 6). Assists – Samford 7 (Hampton 2), Colorado 21 (Wetta 9). Steals – Samford 8 (Cournoyer 3), Colorado 15 (Wetta 4). Turnovers – Samford 27, Colorado 15. Total fouls – Samford 14, Colorado 21. Fouled out – None. A – 878.