News
Health

Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Nov. 22, 2021

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com and | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County on Monday reported seven new COVID-19 deaths that occurred during the weekend, bringing the county’s total to 306 to date.

New cases: 257

Total cases: 34,208

Total hospitalizations: 98

Daily discharges: 17

Total deaths: 306

New deaths: 7

New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 265.8

7-day percent positivity: 6.2%

*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.

*Monday’s data from BCPH reflects three days’ worth of testing as it does not report new data on Saturdays and Sundays

Percent of new cases per municipality for the week of Nov. 21, 2021

  • Boulder: 32.5
  • Longmont: 29.5
  • Lafayette, Louisville and Superior: 19.7
  • Other municipalities and unincorporated Boulder County: 18.3

*Boulder County Public Health changed its reporting from whole numbers to percentages beginning the week of May 23

Number of cases per 100,000 population per municipality

  • Boulder: 10,715.4
  • Erie: 8,743.4
  • Lafayette: 9,359.6
  • Longmont: 12,280.9
  • Louisville: 8,742.7
  • Lyons: 7,523.2
  • Nederland: 4,285.7
  • Superior: 6,247.1
  • Unincorporated Boulder County: 7,622.1

Case data by racial demographic

White:

  • Cases: 66.7
  • Hospitalizations: 59.6
  • Deaths: 74.4

Latino:

  • Cases: 28.1
  • Hospitalizations: 33.9
  • Deaths: 18.9

Black:

  • Cases: 1.2
  • Hospitalizations: 1.5
  • Deaths: 1.1

All other non-Latino and non-Black races:

  • Cases: 4
  • Hospitalizations: 5
  • Deaths: 5.7

* Boulder County’s population breaks down as 77.4% white, 14.0% Latino, 1.0% Black and 7.9% all other races

Colorado case data

  • Total cases: 811,813
  • Total deaths because of COVID-19: 9,178
  • Total deaths among cases: 8,951
  • Total hospitalizations: 45,915
  • Total tested: 4,070,520
  • Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine: 4,030,693
  • Number of people who have been fully vaccinated: 3,623,970

