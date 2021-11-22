Game preview: CU Buffs women’s basketball vs. Texas Southern

CU Buffs women’s basketball vs. Texas Southern Lady Tigers

TIPOFF: Tuesday, 6 p.m., at CU Events Center in Boulder

BROADCAST: Online – CUBuffs.com/WatchWBB. Radio – 630 AM

RECORDS: Colorado 4-0 (0-0 Pac-12); Texas Southern 0-3 (0-0 SWAC)

COACHES: Colorado – JR Payne, 5th season (76-75; 177-188 career). Texas Southern – Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, 3rd season (25-23; 245-186 career)

KEY PLAYERS: Colorado – G Sila Finau, 5-9, Sr. (3.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg); G Frida Formann, 5-11, So. (8.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg); F Mya Hollingshed, 6-3, Sr. (13.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg; 2.0 bpg); C Quay Miller, 6-3, Jr. (8.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg); G Jaylyn Sherrod, 5-7, Jr. (11.0 ppg; 3.5 rpg; 3.3 apg, 3.0 spg); F Peanut Tuitele, 6-1, Sr. (5.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg); Texas Southern – G Ashley Austin, 5-6, Jr. (7.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 4.0 apg); G Ataiya Bridges, 5-4, Sr. (14.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg); G Jala Buster, 5-11, Jr. (6.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg); F Niya Mitchell, 5-10, Sr. (9.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg); F Jada Perry, 6-1, Sr. (7.7 ppg, 7.3 rpg).

NOTES: CU will be playing its third game in five days. … In Payne’s tenure, the Buffs are 50-5 against nonconference opponents, including 32-2 at home. … CU has won both previous meetings with Texas Southern, including a 74-50 victory in Boulder on Dec. 3, 2019. … This will be Texas Southern’s second game against a Pac-12 opponent this season. It lost at Arizona, 93-38, on Nov. 15. … TSU is playing its first 10 games on the road. … Cooper-Dyke coached Southern California for four seasons, from 2013-17, going 70-57.