Mines near Nederland alleged to have been discharging heavy metals into water supply

The Cross and Caribou mines outside of Nederland are facing potentially hefty fines if the pollution that’s been alleged in a state water quality violation notice is not mitigated.

The notice of violation and cease and desist order alleges the Boulder County mining operation violated the Colorado Water Quality Control Act and a discharge permit by releasing heavy metals such as lead, cadmium and zinc into the watershed at levels that exceed what’s permitted by law. For example, samples provided in June indicate there were 12 micrograms of lead per liter of water, well exceeding the 30-day average limit of 5.4 micrograms per liter. The reported violations occurred in various periods between December 2020 and August 2021.

The violation notice was issued Nov. 5 by the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment’s Water Quality Control Division.

Grand Island Resources LLC, the company that recently took over the mines after the death of longtime owner Tom Hendricks in 2020, has 30 calendar days to respond to the notice and its allegations. A penalty of up to $54,833 per day per violation may be imposed, the violation notice states. Those fees are not definite but could be imposed after at least 270 days if corrective action hasn’t been taken.

The operation discharges treated wastewater associated with the mines, which have produced gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead and are currently being revitalized by Grand Island Resources. According to the notice of violation, that wastewater is directed to a series of lined ponds. The water from both mines combines in the second pond and is discharged via pipeline to Coon Track Creek, which feeds into Barker Reservoir and Boulder Creek.

The order requires that the mining operation work with a person or company experienced in metal mining wastewater treatment and management to evaluate the facility and recommend improvements.

“This evaluation shall consider all contributing pollutant sources and pollutant concentrations from all possible wastewater sources,” the order states. “In addition, the evaluation shall evaluate the Cross Mine and Caribou Mine independently and address historic, current and planned operations at both mines.”

According to a statement from Grand Island Resources, this work is already underway. The company is in the process of installing “modern, proven water treatment infrastructure to replace the last 50 years of antiquated and obsolete water purification methods and treatments with state-of-the-art systems,” according to the statement.

“GIR regrets that the treatment system could not be installed and placed in operation sooner to prevent violations during our evaluation and revitalization of the Caribou and Cross mines,” the statement reads. “However, we weren’t looking for a short term ‘fix.’”

The operation then must create a final report, demonstrating short- and long-term actions it can take to reduce the impact outlined in the violation. Beginning in the new year, the order requires the mines to provide quarterly progress reports for the state.

Although the mining operation located at 4415 Caribou Road is outside of Nederland’s town limits, officials there are concerned about the pollution’s impact on the water supply, particularly for those downstream in Boulder and in unincorporated Boulder County, where many drink from an artesian spring that could be impacted by the pollution, according to Nederland Mayor Kris Larsen.

“They’re not in Nederland, but they’re my neighbors,” he said.

Grand Island Resources said it will continue to make investments to demonstrate that the historic mines can be operated in a manner that is environmentally responsible and economically resilient.

Larsen acknowledged that officials with the Cross and Caribou mines have said their goal is to do “environmentally friendly mining.”

“It’s going to demand a great deal of oversight from the state, from the county and from local governments to ensure that they’re living up to the promise,” Larsen said.

Nederland Trustee Alan Apt noted the town recently signed a rights of nature resolution recognizing the inherent legal rights of Boulder Creek and the Boulder Creek watershed and giving the town a moral imperative to speak up on behalf of the ecosystem it relies on for water. It’s not an ordinance, however, so the town will still need to work with the state and county on regulations and enforcement.

“It’s ironic that (after signing the resolution) we then hear that the state has served (the mining operation) with a cease and desist order for polluting into the watershed,” Apt said.

“Essentially, we just want to make sure that this pollution does not continue,” he added.

Before the state water quality regulators issued the violation and cease and desist order, local activists considered filing a lawsuit against the mine for discharging heavy metals. However, they opted to let the state take it over now that official action has been taken, Gary Wockner with Save the Colorado said.

“In order for the mine to clean up its act, there’s going to have to be probably a consequential amount of new technology, et cetera, that occurs in terms of purifying the water before they dump it into the watershed there,” Wockner said. “We’re generally hopeful that the state will deal with it and follow up.”