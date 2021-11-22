Pac-12 announces men’s basketball players of the week

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva (11/22/21)Christian Koloko, ARIZONAJr., C, Douala, Cameroon

• Named MVP of the Roman Main Event after helping Arizona to event title with victories over Wichita State and then-No. 4 Michigan and 5-0 start.• In two Main Event games, averaged 17.5 points on 60 percent shooting (12-20), 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 2.5 assists.• Posted a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double against Shockers, followed by game- and career-high 22 points in upset of Wolverines.• Also limited Michigan’s All-American center Hunter Dickinson to season-low 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting.• Averaged 17.0 points on 63 percent shooting (19-30), 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in 27.7 minutes across three games last week.• First career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor.

ALSO NOMINATED: Andre Kelly, California; Jabari Walker, Colorado; Jaiden Delaire, Stanford; Johnny Juzang, UCLA; Boogie Ellis, USC; Branden Carlson, Utah; Terrell Brown Jr., Washington; Efe Abogidi, Washington State.

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva (11/22/21)Mouhamed Gueye, WASHINGTON STATEFr., F, Dakar, Senegal

• Averaged 10.5 points on 60 percent shooting (9-15) and 7.5 rebounds to help Washington State improve to 4-0 with a pair of victories.• Posted eight points and nine rebounds in Monday’s 73-65 win over preseason Big West favorite UC Santa Barbara.• Scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in just 13 minutes in Thursday’s 109-61 rout at Idaho.• Joins frontcourt teammate Efe Adogidi (12/28/20) as WSU players to earn Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

ALSO NOMINATED: Sam Alajiki, California; K.J. Simpson, Colorado; Harrison Ingram, Stanford.