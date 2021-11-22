Pac-12 announces men’s basketball players…

SportsCollege Sports

Pac-12 announces men’s basketball players of the week

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva (11/22/21)Christian Koloko, ARIZONAJr., C, Douala, Cameroon

• Named MVP of the Roman Main Event after helping Arizona to event title with victories over Wichita State and then-No. 4 Michigan and 5-0 start.• In two Main Event games, averaged 17.5 points on 60 percent shooting (12-20), 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 2.5 assists.• Posted a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double against Shockers, followed by game- and career-high 22 points in upset of Wolverines.• Also limited Michigan’s All-American center Hunter Dickinson to season-low 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting.• Averaged 17.0 points on 63 percent shooting (19-30), 7.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in 27.7 minutes across three games last week.• First career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor.

ALSO NOMINATED: Andre Kelly, California; Jabari Walker, Colorado; Jaiden Delaire, Stanford; Johnny Juzang, UCLA; Boogie Ellis, USC; Branden Carlson, Utah; Terrell Brown Jr., Washington; Efe Abogidi, Washington State.

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva (11/22/21)Mouhamed Gueye, WASHINGTON STATEFr., F, Dakar, Senegal

• Averaged 10.5 points on 60 percent shooting (9-15) and 7.5 rebounds to help Washington State improve to 4-0 with a pair of victories.• Posted eight points and nine rebounds in Monday’s 73-65 win over preseason Big West favorite UC Santa Barbara.• Scored 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting and grabbed six rebounds in just 13 minutes in Thursday’s 109-61 rout at Idaho.• Joins frontcourt teammate Efe Adogidi (12/28/20) as WSU players to earn Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

ALSO NOMINATED: Sam Alajiki, California; K.J. Simpson, Colorado; Harrison Ingram, Stanford.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Real Estate In Southeast Denver

    Southeast Denver is home to a wonderful mix of classic neighborhoods, restaurants, and shopping options. If you are looking for...
  2. At-Home Assisted Living

    When frailty, chronic illness, or forgetfulness makes living alone a challenge, Cozy Country Care provides an alternative to assisted living...
  3. Holiday Meats And Specialty Foods

    ‘Tis the season to stock up on holiday meats and specialty foods that make your meals and entertaining spectacular. Your...
  4. Don’t Buy A Home In Boulder Until…

    Don’t buy a home in Boulder until you’ve talked to Patrick Dolan! Patrick is a Boulder native and has been...
  5. Holiday Craft Cocktails Start Here

    Will you be hosting any holiday gatherings? The best holiday craft cocktails start here, at Twin Peaks Liquor in Longmont....