Pac-12 announces volleyball players of the week

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Samantha Drechsel, Sr., OH, Washington (Woodinville, Wash.)» 5.00 KPS, .551 PCT, 2.00 DPS, 5.6 PPS

Helped the Huskies stretch their win streak to six with back-to-back 15-kill performances in sweeps of Oregon State and then-No. 16 Oregon.Against the Ducks, became just the fifth UW player in the rally scoring era to post 15+ kills and hit at least .700, and just the second outside hitter to do so.Her .700 hitting percentage against the Ducks is tied for the 13th in the country (min. of 20 attempts) and is the best performance against a ranked team this season.Also added three aces, three assists and four digs.Hit at a .448 clip against the Beavers, while contributing eight digs, five assist and one block.Had 30 kills and only three errors on 49 swings in the two victories.Fourth Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week selection and Washington’s 85th all-time Pac-12 Player of the Week, including Pac-12 Player of the Week (1986-2010) and Pac-12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week (2011-21) selections.ALSO NOMINATED: Brooke Botkin, USC; Dani Drews, UTAH; Jaelyn Hodge, ARIZ; Kendall Kipp, STAN; Mac May, UCLA; Brooke Nuneviller, ORE; Katy Ryan, WSU; Jil Schneggenburger, COL.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: McKenna Vicini, So., MB, Stanford (Lexington, Ky.)» 2.00 BPS

Anchored the defense for the Cardinal in a pair of four-set road wins at Colorado and then-No. 17 Utah.Averaged 2.00 blocks per set in the victories, to go with 1.38 kills on .348 hitting and 2.4 points per set.Had a match-high eight blocks against both the Buffs and Utes.At Colorado, she also had six kills, two assists and two digs, and at Utah, five kills with just one hitting error.First career Pac-12 weekly honor, and Stanford’s 125th all-time Player of the Week, including Pac-12 Player of the Week (1986-2010) and Pac-12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week (2011-21) selections.ALSO NOMINATED: Lauren Bays, WASH; Dani Drews, UTAH; Zoe Fleck, UCLA; Meegan Hart, COL; Kamaile Hiapo, ARIZ; Hannah Pukis, WSU; Shannon Scully, USC.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Mia Tuaniga, Fr., S, USC (Long Beach, Calif.)» 12.57 APS

Set USC to its first 4-0 regular-season sweep of the Arizona schools since 2015.Averaged better than 12.50 assists per set in the weekend’s two wins, including 15 on Sunday against Arizona State.Against the Sun Devils, notched 60 assists in the four-set victory (one shy of her five-set career high of 61 assists).Added six blocks, five digs, three kills and two service aces in the two matches.Helped the Trojans hit .366 (vs. Arizona) and .315 (vs. Arizona State).First Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honor and USC’s 20th all-time selection.ALSO NOMINATED: Emoni Bush, WASH; Jahara Campbell, COLO; Kami Miner, STAN; Katy Ryan, WSU; Puk Stubbe, ARIZ.