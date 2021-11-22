Pac-12 announces women’s basketball…

Pac-12 announces women’s basketball players of the week

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Nyara Sabally, R-Jr., F, Oregon (Berlin, Germany)» 1 G, 30.0 PPG, 11.0 RPG, .579 FG%, .875 FT%

Set career-highs in scoring (30), field goals made (11) and free throws made (7) in Oregon’s 98-83 win over Oklahoma in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Saturday.Scored 20 points in the second half, including 10 in the final five minutes, as the Ducks erased a 10-point deficit with seven minutes remaining.First Oregon player to record a 30-point game since Sabrina Ionescu on March 7, 2020 against Arizona.First Duck to score at least 30 points and grab 10 rebounds in a game since Ruthy Hebard on Feb. 14, 2020 against UCLA.First career Pac-12 Player of the Week award and Oregon’s 59th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Mael Gilles, ASU; Mya Hollingshed, COLO; Haley Jones, STAN; Taylor Jones, OSU; Evelien Lutje Schipholt, CAL; Brynna Maxwell, UTAH; Bella Murekatete, WSU; Jordan Sanders, USC; Ilmar’l Thomas, UCLA; Lauren Ware, ARIZ.

FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK: Jayda Curry, Fr., G, California (Corona, Calif.)» 2 G, 19.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.5 APG, .344 FG%, .308 3FG%, .857 FT%

Averaged 19.0 points in a pair of California victories over Utah State (81-49) and UC San Diego (64-54).Scored 15 of her 20 in the second half in the road win at UC San Diego, going 7-for-8 from the line, including a perfect 6-for-6 in the final minute to put the game away.Had a season-high seven assists against the Tritons.The nation’s leading freshman scorer, and tied for 15th overall, averaging 22.0 points per game.Second consecutive Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award and California’s 19th all-time.ALSO NOMINATED: Brooke Demetre, STAN; Jenna Johnson, UTAH; Greta Kampschroeder, OSU; Phillipina Kyei, ORE; Rayah Marshall, USC; Aaronette Vonleh, ARIZ; Tara Wallack, WSU.

