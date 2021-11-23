Boulder’s queen of ‘cottagecore,’ Dafna, to headline Larimer Lounge

So many iconic musical artists adopt the one-name moniker. Prince, Madonna, Cher, Adele, Jewel and Beyoncé are handles that stand alone and stand strong.

Boulder’s own Dafna Margalit — a rising star and University of Colorado Boulder senior majoring in electrical and computer engineering — has also made the decision to drop the last name when it comes to her stage persona.

And given the creative’s talent and promise, this choice seems incredibly fitting.

Starting piano lessons at the tender age of 4 and writing tunes by 11, Margalit’s early inclination to play and create has only intensified over the years.

From performing in talent shows as a student at Fairview High School to headlining area venues, she is quickly building a fan base not only locally, but beyond Colorado with combined Instagram and TikTok followers hitting close to 95,000.

The 21-year-old has already played the Fox and Boulder theaters, Red Rocks, and on Dec. 11 she will perform at Larimer Lounge in Denver.

Tickets for the upcoming 16-and-up show — presented by KGNU, that will also feature Mellowpunk — are $15. Doors open at 8 p.m.

While her vocals are often crystalline, she also manages to possess a profound edge.

A crafter of lyrically rich songs that are highly listenable, she articulately blends pop sensibilities with the sort of mystique and rawness we see from Billie Eilish.

In 2020 — when most of us were binge-watching “Tiger King” — the Boulder native managed to release two polished projects: “I LOVE YOU,” an eight-song collection and “submerge,” a seven-song collection. Each holds its own with wise lyrics, tranquil compositions and angelic harmonies.

Dream-like, poetic and somewhat ethereal, at times, she is reminiscent of Fiona Apple, Regina Spektor, Feist or Imogen Heap.

A true artist, her songs often have accompanying music videos that provide a captivating peek into surreal and stirring landscapes. Vignettes string together to further complement the power of Margalit’s distinct storytelling

In the 2021 video for “Sour” — a song reminiscent of a Sylvan Esso dance track — we see her in the tub, fabric over face, writhing in the pool of water that contains green apples and various blooms.

The mini film also includes a sequence where she is conversing with her altered reflection in a mirror and a male love interest rescuing her from a forest-hugged body of water, outside the porcelain tub.

This music video is actually the third and last offering in a cinematic series of videos directed by Tech Sokic that are meant to be watched together with “Sweeter” viewed first, followed by “Bitter.”

Some of the visuals are jarring, while others bring to mind the wonder of a Monet painting.

While creating an on-screen trilogy may seem rather ambitious, for Margalit — who brings a definite vibe to everything she does — it just made sense.

Margalit’s songs manage to capture the range of emotions that coincide with being a player in the game of love.

In “Always a Dream” — a tune with vintage appeal — she sings about falsely romanticizing someone: “And it hurts that my perception of reality is tied to a version of you I can’t find.”

In addition to writing all of her music, the mixing and mastering of records is also a solo effort done entirely by Margalit.

Her aesthetic is a bit of “cottagecore” — a nostalgic nod to the romance of rural countrysides and prairie dresses from long ago — mixed with just enough darkness to capture a wider audience than typical work found in a similar genre.

We caught up with the talented songstress to find out about her upcoming Denver gig, who she enjoyed listening to as a kid and collaborations she’d happily take on if the stars aligned.

Kalene McCort: What are you most looking forward to about your Larimer Lounge gig and what can attendees expect from your set?

Dafna Margalit: I’m really looking forward to playing a lot of new songs that I’ve never played live before and especially excited to have a string quartet playing with me. The set is gonna have a good mix of high-energy songs and ballads, so I hope anyone coming is ready to both dance and cry.

KM: Have you always dreamed of a career in music and who did you look up to musically in your youth?

DM: I’ve been dreaming of a career in music since I was 11. I never really had a specific artist or band I idolized growing up, but I’ve always been a fan of The Beatles, Taylor Swift and Radiohead.

KM: Would you say growing up in Boulder helped shape your sound and style?

DM: Definitely. Growing up in Boulder presented me with a lot of opportunities that encouraged me to express myself through music and I feel super lucky that I was exposed to so much music growing up. People in Boulder are all about self-expression and not being afraid to do your own thing and I feel lucky to be a part of that.

KM: Love the artistry found in many of your music videos. Can we expect new music and corresponding videos from you in 2022?

DM: Yes. I’ll be releasing an album and some videos to go with the album.

KM: If you had the opportunity to collaborate with any three musical artists today, who would they be and why?

DM: Probably Ashe because I love her music and her lyrics and just everything about what she does. Vulfpeck since I love their music and style and they are so musically talented I think I would learn so much from them. And Taylor Swift, since she is a lyrical genius and I am always in awe of everything she does.