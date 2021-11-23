GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Buffs volleyball preview: No. 12 Washington…

SportsCollege Sports

CU Buffs volleyball preview: No. 12 Washington Huskies

Home finale on deck for Buffs

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
No. 12 Washington Huskies at CU Buffs volleyball

GAME TIME: Wednesday, 1 p.m., CU Events Center.

BROADCAST/Stream: TV — Pac-12 Insider.

RECORDS: Washington 22-4, 15-3 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 15-12, 6-12.

LEADERS: Washington — OH Claire Hoffman, Jr., 3.72 kills per set, 34 aces; S Ella May Powell, Jr., 10.84 assists per set; L Lauren Bays, Fr., 2.89 digs per set; MB Lauren Sanders, Sr., 1.31 blocks per set. Colorado — OH Maya Tabron, So., 3.37 kills per set; S Jenna Ewert, Sr., 9.94 assists per set; S/L Brynna DeLuzio, R-Sr., 4.80 digs per set; MB Meegan Hart, R-Sr., 1.12 blocks per set; DS/L Savannah Perry, Jr., 25 aces.

NOTES: This is the final home game for the Buffs, who snapped a four-game losing streak with a home sweep against Cal on Sunday…The Buffs are just 1-6 against ranked foes this season… CU setter Jenna Ewert posted her 45th career double-double against Cal (31 assists, 11 digs) and needs one more to move into a tie for ninth-place among the most double-doubles in program history…The Huskies have dropped just one set during the six-game winning streak they bring to the Events Center…UW heads into the final two games of the regular season tied with UCLA atop the Pac-12 standings…CU completes the season on Saturday at No. 17 Utah (noon MT, Pac-12 Mountain).

