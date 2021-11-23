CU Regents add to presidential search committee

CU Regents add to presidential search committee

University of Colorado’s Board of Regents voted to add an additional member to the presidential search committee during a virtual meeting Tuesday, citing feedback from the Colorado Springs campus about not having enough representation on the committee.

The board voted to appoint Lynn Vidler, dean of the College of Letters, Arts and Sciences at UCCS, during the meeting.

The board voted to appoint 16 search committee members on Thursday, only one of whom was affiliated with the Colorado Springs campus.

Board Chair Jack Kroll said he and other regents noticed the lack of Colorado Springs representation on the committee after the committee members were selected and later heard from UCCS leaders who had concerns about the committee’s makeup.

The board also added an additional search committee member from UCCS during the previous presidential search process in 2018-2019, Kroll said.

