Daily coronavirus data for Boulder County, reported Nov. 23, 2021

New cases: 81
Total cases: 34,289
Daily hospitalizations: 95
Daily discharges: 6
Total deaths: 306
New deaths: 0
New cases per 100,000 people in past 7 days: 265.8
7-day percent positivity: 6.2%
Number of COVID-19 variant cases
- Alpha: 716
- Beta: 0
- B.1.427: 44
- Gamma: 16
- Delta: 1,046
*Some of BCPH’s data may be missing because of delays in investigations and ongoing county reporting delays.
Colorado case data
- Total cases: 814,468
- Total deaths because of COVID-19: 9,219
- Total deaths among cases: 9,012
- Total hospitalizations: 46,319
- Total tested: 4,078,334
- Number of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday: 4,038,745
- Number of people who have been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday: 3,626,584
University of Colorado Boulder cases
- New positive test results: 7
- New diagnostic tests: 198
- Total positive results for on-campus testing: 199
- Total diagnostic tests for on-campus testing: 8,781
*The data represents COVID-19 cases diagnosed by tests performed at CU Boulder testing sites and does not represent all cases that involve CU Boulder students, faculty and staff.
Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines
- Total active cases: 41
- Total staff quarantines: 2
- Total student quarantines: 80
BVSD elementary schools
- Alicia Sanchez: 2 active cases
- Aspen Creek PK-8: 1 active case
- Bear Creek: 1 active case
- Creekside: 2 active cases
- Douglass: 1 active case
- Eisenhower: 1 active case; 22 students quarantined
- Heatherwood: 3 active cases; 14 students quarantined
- Lafayette: 1 active case
- Meadowlark School: 2 active cases
- Monarch PK-8: 2 active cases
- Nederland: 1 active case
- Ryan: 2 active cases; 21 students quarantined
- University Hill: 1 active case
- Whittier: 1 active case
BVSD middle schools
- Angevine: 1 active case
- Broomfield Heights: 1 active case
- Centennial: 2 active cases; 1 staff member quarantined
- Nederland Middle School/High School: 1 active case
- Nevin Platt: 1 active case
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 3 active cases
- Broomfield: 2 active cases
- Centaurus: 1 active case; 23 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Fairview: 1 active case
- Monarch: 1 active case
BVSD other departments
- Community Montessori: 1 active case
- Peak to Peak: 4 active cases
- Transportation: 1 active case