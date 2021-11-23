Former immigration attorney accused of faking COVID results facing new charges

The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office has filed new charges against former immigration attorney Emily Cohen for reportedly forging doctor’s notes and lying about COVID results to try and avoid appearing in person on her pending theft case.

Cohen, 41, is facing three counts of attempting to influence a public servant and three counts of forgery in the new case, according to an arrest affidavit.

Cohen is already in custody in Johnson County, Iowa following her arrest on Nov. 2 on a failure to appear warrant.

Cohen was originally found guilty on 13 of 21 theft counts following a 2014 trial after prosecutors said she collected more than $41,000 in combined fees from seven immigrant families, then dropped out of contact without producing the visas and work permits she had promised her clients.

The Colorado Court of Appeals overturned the convictions in 2018 and the Boulder District Attorney’s Office elected to retry the case, with Cohen set for a 10-day retrial on eleven felony theft counts starting Dec. 6.

But Cohen failed to appear in person for a pre-trial conference on Nov. 2, instead appearing virtually after filing a motion saying she had tested positive for the coronavirus in Iowa.

Boulder District Judge Andrew Hartman had issued a ruling ordering Cohen to appear in person unless she could produce a positive test result following at least one other instance in which she failed to appear for an in-person hearing while claiming she had COVID-19.

Prosecutors said Cohen had previously submitted letters from a University of Iowa clinic in July claiming she had COVID symptoms, and Cohen again produced a letter in November from a doctor saying she had tested positive.

But according to an arrest affidavit, prosecutor were skeptical about the timing of the doctor’s notes, and began an investigation. A DA investigator found that the doctor cited in Cohen’s most recent note denied ever writing Cohen such a letter.

The investigator obtained a waiver from Cohen to examine her medical record while Cohen was in jail in Iowa, where deputies also said she had tested negative for COVID-19.

According to the affidavit, Cohen did receive notes from doctors that coincided with documents she submitted to the courts. But investigators found the wording in the letters in Cohen’s medical file were different than those submitted to the court.

In one instance, the version in Cohen’s medical file stated “she is no longer infectious,” but in the one Cohen submitted to the court the note states “she is still infectious.”

The investigator wrote that, “Though Cohen did receive medical provider notes on both of these dates, it is clear that the notes Cohen submitted to the Court in support of her motions to quash warrants, had been altered from what the providers actually wrote.”

The affidavit also noted Cohen in July requested a note that specifically forbid travel due to COVID, but the nurse noted in the file that Cohen refused to actually get swabbed when she showed up for testing the next day.

But the nurse noted in the file she provided the letter that included the wording Cohen had requested.

Cohen is still awaiting extradition from Iowa, and has no court date on the new charges at this time. She is still scheduled for trial on Dec. 6 on the original theft case.

Cohen was arrested in 2014 after seven families alleged she agreed to represent them in various immigration cases, collected more than $41,000 in combined fees and then dropped out of contact without producing any of the visas or work permits she promised to help them obtain.

After her arrest, numerous other clients came forward to report similar instances of paying Cohen for services they never received, and prosecutors originally brought 54 charges against her before electing to drop 33 of them.

Cohen was sentenced to six years in prison in 2015 and was on probation when the conviction was overturned.