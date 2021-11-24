Boulder County to hold public prairie dog management meeting

Boulder County’s Parks and Open Space Department staff will host its annual public meeting about managing prairie dogs on county-owned properties on Dec. 14, county officials announced.

County staff will be available during the 5 to 6:30 p.m. meeting to discuss the variety of activities conducted in this year and how the department manages prairie dogs on open space properties, including agricultural lands, according to a news release. Public comment is being invited.

Staff will also discuss possible changes to a section of the Prairie Dog Habitat Element of Boulder County’s Grassland and Shrubland Management Policy about the seasonal moratorium on lethal control methods. The public process for those proposed changes will begin Dec. 15, with a public comment form; the changes are scheduled to be presented to the Parks and Open Space Advisory Committee on Jan. 27, followed by a presentation to the Board of County Commissioners for approval at a date to be determined.

People can arrange to watch the Dec. 14 public prairie dog management report via a Zoom meeting where registration is to begin to be available on Dec. 1, at tinyurl.com/4cnc5mtu. Registrants will receive meeting invitation link.

That county web page states that “Boulder County manages prairie dogs in a comprehensive way so prairie dogs thrive where appropriate on open space properties.” It says, “The goal of Boulder County is to preserve, protect, and enhance viable prairie dog populations on suitable grassland habitat.”

County officials say on their prairie dog management website that “the plan strives to achieve wildlife habitat protection goals while also preserving agriculture and maintaining good neighbor relations. The plan reflects the values and vision of a broad cross-section of county residents, describes the main strategies for achieving the vision, and serves as a decision-making guide for property-specific management plans.”

Boulder County commissioners adopted The county adopted the Prairie Dog Habitat Element of the Grassland and Shrubland Management Policy in October 2012. The plan was updated in February 2016.