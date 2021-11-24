CU volleyball comes up short against Washington on Senior Day

The University of Colorado women’s volleyball team fell to No. 12 Washington in a 3-1 (25-17, 21-25, 26-24, 25-19) match Wednesday afternoon on Senior Day.

Seniors Jenna Ewert, Zoe Neverdowski, and Taylor deProsse all played in their final match at the CU Events Center.

“It was really surreal. I think that coming in as a freshman is such a wonderful experience to play here at CU Event Center for the first time.” deProsse said. “The energy, we have such a supportive crowd, it’s such a supportive group of girls on our team, our coaches. Game days are so fun. That’s what you look forward to, it’s what you train for, so just getting the opportunity to do it one last time was awesome. It’s bittersweet. There were some tears but a lot of excitement and it was a really good way to go out.”

The Buffaloes (15-13, 6-13 Pac-12) gave up eight service aces to the 12th-ranked Huskies (23-4, 16-3 Pac-12) which was the difference-maker on Wednesday.

“I thought it was a really good competitive match and I was proud of our team for, after the second set, kind of regrouping and playing at a high level,” Colorado head coach Jesse Mahoney said. “Washington is obviously a very good team, and I thought they played really well and we had spurts of it, we just couldn’t sustain it long enough.”

Maya Tabron led the charge once again for CU with 13 kills, two service aces, and nine digs. Jahara Campbell, Meegan Hart, and Jill Schneggenburger also had solid outings as they each had double-digit kills.

The Pac-12 leader in digs per set, Brynna DeLuzio, had a match-high 14 digs to go along with her three assists and one service ace. DeLuzio is now just 11 digs away from becoming the second Buff to record 500 digs in a season. Ewert had 45 assists, seven digs, one service ace, and one kill in the match from the setter position.

The Buffs will finish off the season in Salt Lake City on Saturday at noon against No. 17 Utah.