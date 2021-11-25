CU Boulder, Naropa to host healing collective trauma workshop

University of Colorado Boulder, Naropa University and The Pocket Project are hosting a free virtual workshop on healing Colorado’s collective trauma on Wednesday and Thursday.

CU Boulder Center for the Study and Prevention of Violence Director Beverly Kingston said she’s wanted to put on the workshop since the spring, when 10 people were killed in a mass shooting at King Soopers in Boulder.

The workshops address more than the March shooting, with organizers noting that Coloradans have been impacted by a disproportionate number of mass shootings over the last 20 years and the increase in violent crime in Black and Latino communities.

“As a result, Coloradoans have a shared legacy of collective trauma, which reduces our capacity to see and heal psychological wounds. This trauma diminishes well-being, elevates fear, and perpetuates violence in individuals and communities,” organizers wrote on the event’s website.

The workshops aim to identify individual, ancestral and collective trauma as well as sources of resilience.

The workshops are from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and people should plan to attend both, Kingston said.

“I hope people come away with hope and a sense that we can prevent violence, that we can address our traumas, we can heal and we can come through this stronger and really move forward on what we know works to prevent violence,” Kingston said.

To register, visit bit.ly/3E2e1ow.